Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc Buys Fortive Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

April 15, 2021 | About: UPS +1.95% VOO +1.07% FTV -0.22% LMT +0.5%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fortive Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. As of 2021Q1, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GILLESPIE ROBINSON & GRIMM INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gillespie+robinson+%26+grimm+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GILLESPIE ROBINSON & GRIMM INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 464,171 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,635 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 142,796 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.05%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 250,939 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 257,939 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.82 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $68.69. The stock is now traded at around $72.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 235,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 57.14%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $179.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.



