Brookside Equity Partners LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells SelectQuote Inc

Investment company Brookside Equity Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, sells SelectQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookside Equity Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brookside Equity Partners LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLTR,

PLTR, Added Positions: CASH,

CASH, Reduced Positions: SLQT,

For the details of Brookside Equity Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookside+equity+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 17,678,757 shares, 91.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37% Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 498,895 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 196,340 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 732,646 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 53,323 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio.

Brookside Equity Partners LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.