Brookside Equity Partners LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells SelectQuote Inc

Investment company Brookside Equity Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, sells SelectQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookside Equity Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brookside Equity Partners LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 17,678,757 shares, 91.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37%
- Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 498,895 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 196,340 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 732,646 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 53,323 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio.
Brookside Equity Partners LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.
