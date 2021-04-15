>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Brookside Equity Partners LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells SelectQuote Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: PLTR -2.32%

Investment company Brookside Equity Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, sells SelectQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookside Equity Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Brookside Equity Partners LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: PLTR,
  • Added Positions: CASH,
  • Reduced Positions: SLQT,

For the details of Brookside Equity Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookside+equity+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brookside Equity Partners LLC
  1. SelectQuote Inc (SLQT) - 17,678,757 shares, 91.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.37%
  2. Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 498,895 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  3. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 196,340 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  4. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 732,646 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio.
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 53,323 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Brookside Equity Partners LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brookside Equity Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Brookside Equity Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brookside Equity Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brookside Equity Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brookside Equity Partners LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)