Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ET

Investment company Atticus Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc owns 345 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DE, DOW, GNRC, USO, BHP, SMG, TTEK, ZBRA, EWZ, VYMI, VFH, VAW, QYLD, NEP, AY, NCLH, VIPS, MGNI, PLTR, ARKK, VTGN, X, PENN, VTRS, MVIS,

DE, DOW, GNRC, USO, BHP, SMG, TTEK, ZBRA, EWZ, VYMI, VFH, VAW, QYLD, NEP, AY, NCLH, VIPS, MGNI, PLTR, ARKK, VTGN, X, PENN, VTRS, MVIS, Added Positions: LQD, IGSB, MBB, IWM, EFA, EEM, IJH, HYG, PYPL, VTEB, XLB, VIG, PGX, VCSH, NOC, VRTX, VIGI, PFF, NEM, ROK, T, VEEV, XLU, NFLX, VCIT, VOT, AMAT, XOM, VPL, CLX, LOW, BIO, JNJ, IBB, SLV, IYJ, AMLP, VWO, DKNG, ZM, XLE, LULU, UPS, EMKR, LIN, CCL, TGT, BA, NLY, EBAY, AMT, IGR, AMD, AMGN, SPGI, CVS, CAT, CSCO, COST, D, ATVI, GIS, ICE, TPIC, ORLY, QCOM, ICLN, TMO, WM, DIA, IGIB, BIV, XYL, ENPH,

LQD, IGSB, MBB, IWM, EFA, EEM, IJH, HYG, PYPL, VTEB, XLB, VIG, PGX, VCSH, NOC, VRTX, VIGI, PFF, NEM, ROK, T, VEEV, XLU, NFLX, VCIT, VOT, AMAT, XOM, VPL, CLX, LOW, BIO, JNJ, IBB, SLV, IYJ, AMLP, VWO, DKNG, ZM, XLE, LULU, UPS, EMKR, LIN, CCL, TGT, BA, NLY, EBAY, AMT, IGR, AMD, AMGN, SPGI, CVS, CAT, CSCO, COST, D, ATVI, GIS, ICE, TPIC, ORLY, QCOM, ICLN, TMO, WM, DIA, IGIB, BIV, XYL, ENPH, Reduced Positions: QLTA, SHY, XLK, XLV, XLY, SPY, GOVT, SHV, XLC, O, MPW, XLF, TLT, MRK, XLI, JPST, TTD, OEF, QQQ, CRM, DIS, BRK.B, HD, VZ, AAPL, IVW, AMZN, MSFT, KO, V, DOCU, FSLY, MA, IWS, DG, GOOGL, VV, FB, TSLA, XLP, PGF, VYM, AGG, DVY, GLD, SCHZ, APD, ADBE, NVDA, MDLZ, SPLK, SDY, SAP, GOOG, PEP, RSP, NTES, VGT, SNAP, XLRE, AB, REGN, VPU, BMY, ORCL, SCHX, SCHH, JPM, PG, DGX, LLY, IWP, NVTA, BAND, DAL, IYR, PTON, HTGC, UNP, EL, AVGO, GILD, LH, ZTO, DLR, SQ, AXP, ETSY, BABA, PINS, VBR, CORP, SYY, SBUX, IJR, QTEC, IVE, IVV, LUV, SIRI,

QLTA, SHY, XLK, XLV, XLY, SPY, GOVT, SHV, XLC, O, MPW, XLF, TLT, MRK, XLI, JPST, TTD, OEF, QQQ, CRM, DIS, BRK.B, HD, VZ, AAPL, IVW, AMZN, MSFT, KO, V, DOCU, FSLY, MA, IWS, DG, GOOGL, VV, FB, TSLA, XLP, PGF, VYM, AGG, DVY, GLD, SCHZ, APD, ADBE, NVDA, MDLZ, SPLK, SDY, SAP, GOOG, PEP, RSP, NTES, VGT, SNAP, XLRE, AB, REGN, VPU, BMY, ORCL, SCHX, SCHH, JPM, PG, DGX, LLY, IWP, NVTA, BAND, DAL, IYR, PTON, HTGC, UNP, EL, AVGO, GILD, LH, ZTO, DLR, SQ, AXP, ETSY, BABA, PINS, VBR, CORP, SYY, SBUX, IJR, QTEC, IVE, IVV, LUV, SIRI, Sold Out: SO, JWN, IDU, GMAB, F, HAS, GL, VIA, VNM, BCE, SPYD, JD, USB, OTEX, DRI, NNN, CMCSA,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,413 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 134,684 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 637.87% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 40,246 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 65,098 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 349.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,548 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $327.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $234.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1626.95%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 52,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 637.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 134,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 349.82%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 65,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.30%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 26,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1658.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 43,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36027.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 49,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.