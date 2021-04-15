Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ET

Investment company Atticus Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc owns 345 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DE, DOW, GNRC, USO, BHP, SMG, TTEK, ZBRA, EWZ, VYMI, VFH, VAW, QYLD, NEP, AY, NCLH, VIPS, MGNI, PLTR, ARKK, VTGN, X, PENN, VTRS, MVIS,
- Added Positions: LQD, IGSB, MBB, IWM, EFA, EEM, IJH, HYG, PYPL, VTEB, XLB, VIG, PGX, VCSH, NOC, VRTX, VIGI, PFF, NEM, ROK, T, VEEV, XLU, NFLX, VCIT, VOT, AMAT, XOM, VPL, CLX, LOW, BIO, JNJ, IBB, SLV, IYJ, AMLP, VWO, DKNG, ZM, XLE, LULU, UPS, EMKR, LIN, CCL, TGT, BA, NLY, EBAY, AMT, IGR, AMD, AMGN, SPGI, CVS, CAT, CSCO, COST, D, ATVI, GIS, ICE, TPIC, ORLY, QCOM, ICLN, TMO, WM, DIA, IGIB, BIV, XYL, ENPH,
- Reduced Positions: QLTA, SHY, XLK, XLV, XLY, SPY, GOVT, SHV, XLC, O, MPW, XLF, TLT, MRK, XLI, JPST, TTD, OEF, QQQ, CRM, DIS, BRK.B, HD, VZ, AAPL, IVW, AMZN, MSFT, KO, V, DOCU, FSLY, MA, IWS, DG, GOOGL, VV, FB, TSLA, XLP, PGF, VYM, AGG, DVY, GLD, SCHZ, APD, ADBE, NVDA, MDLZ, SPLK, SDY, SAP, GOOG, PEP, RSP, NTES, VGT, SNAP, XLRE, AB, REGN, VPU, BMY, ORCL, SCHX, SCHH, JPM, PG, DGX, LLY, IWP, NVTA, BAND, DAL, IYR, PTON, HTGC, UNP, EL, AVGO, GILD, LH, ZTO, DLR, SQ, AXP, ETSY, BABA, PINS, VBR, CORP, SYY, SBUX, IJR, QTEC, IVE, IVV, LUV, SIRI,
- Sold Out: SO, JWN, IDU, GMAB, F, HAS, GL, VIA, VNM, BCE, SPYD, JD, USB, OTEX, DRI, NNN, CMCSA,
For the details of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atticus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 83,413 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.54%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 134,684 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 637.87%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 40,246 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 65,098 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 349.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,548 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $327.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $234.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 294 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1626.95%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 52,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 637.87%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 134,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 349.82%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 65,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.30%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 26,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1658.89%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 43,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36027.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 49,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88.Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94.Sold Out: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $71.95 and $79.63, with an estimated average price of $76.49.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATTICUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying