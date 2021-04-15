G&S Capital LLC Buys First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Williams Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc

Investment company G&S Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, Williams Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Bank of America Corp, Bunge, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Extra Space Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, G&S Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, G&S Capital LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMHI, WMB, EMN, BAC, BG, SPG, EMQQ, XMLV, IPO, RSP, RPV, DOW, IGE, WBA, SYF, APA, DE, GE, RF, IWM, MRO, HRL, ECL, EMR,

FMHI, WMB, EMN, BAC, BG, SPG, EMQQ, XMLV, IPO, RSP, RPV, DOW, IGE, WBA, SYF, APA, DE, GE, RF, IWM, MRO, HRL, ECL, EMR, Added Positions: PG, VZ, ITW, APD, HON, TXN, MCD, BA, MRVL, GLD, PING, MSFT, SPY, SPSM, FTC, AAPL, JKH, XLI, PPG, QUAL, QQQ, WDAY, IFV, TWLO, ADM, NVDA, SIZE, EFAV, FCX, ARKW, KO, V, GM, ED, SPLV, PFE, CAH, DOCU, SPAB, PHYS, SPDW, SPEM, ABBV, RCL, AN, OC,

PG, VZ, ITW, APD, HON, TXN, MCD, BA, MRVL, GLD, PING, MSFT, SPY, SPSM, FTC, AAPL, JKH, XLI, PPG, QUAL, QQQ, WDAY, IFV, TWLO, ADM, NVDA, SIZE, EFAV, FCX, ARKW, KO, V, GM, ED, SPLV, PFE, CAH, DOCU, SPAB, PHYS, SPDW, SPEM, ABBV, RCL, AN, OC, Reduced Positions: FTSM, MUB, NEAR, WM, CAT, DG, HUBS, SPTM, AMZN, BLMN, CRM, IJR, WFC, XME, XOM, JNJ, AXP,

FTSM, MUB, NEAR, WM, CAT, DG, HUBS, SPTM, AMZN, BLMN, CRM, IJR, WFC, XME, XOM, JNJ, AXP, Sold Out: UPS, DD, MDLZ, EXR, GDX, FHLC, JKK, MTUM, PSLV, XLRE, CSCO, ETSY, DPZ, LULU, COST,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,861 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) - 137,893 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 120,905 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.69% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 12,215 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 50,160 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 137,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 161,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $114.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 24,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 50,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $80.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 19,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $114.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 50.47%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 30,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 83,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 45.04%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $221.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 77.33%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $287.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $229.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $108.71 and $133.95, with an estimated average price of $121.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

G&S Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.97.