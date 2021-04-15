David Rolfe Comments on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences
We have not written about our long-term holding Edwards Lifesciences for a while, so we would like to refresh our clients on the basic story. Edwards has been driven by its TAVR platforms, which comprise roughly two-thirds of the Company's revenues, but which account for the vast majority of the Company's growth. TAVR treats a condition known as aortic stenosis, which is narrowing of the aortic valve through which the heart pumps blood into the aorta and onward to the rest of the body. This is a common condition suffered by more than 20% of Americans over age 65, according to the American Heart Association, with over 200,000 new cases in the U.S. each year. This disease does not improve on its own; once patients experience symptoms, there is a 50% risk of death within five years, and a 90% risk of death within ten years if the condition is untreated.
Before TAVR, this common problem had only one fairly traumatic solution, open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), which involves cracking a patient's chest open and other unpleasant activities. Understandably, both patients and doctors tended to put this option off until it was absolutely necessary. The Company's Sapien TAVR valve came along in late 2011 (today approved in 50 countries) and solved the same problem by sticking a needle in a patient's leg and threading a catheter up through a patient's body to the heart, inserting a new valve, and removing the catheter again, leaving a pinprick in the patient's leg. This remarkably antiinvasive procedure can be completed in a matter of a few minutes. So, the story here has always been 1) replacing open-heart surgery as a less traumatic option for some portion of patients with serious symptoms; and, looking more to the future, 2) treating patients, who previously would have waited for their symptoms to worsen, much earlier than they would be treated with surgery – solving problems before they become larger problems.
If you've followed Edwards over time, you may have noticed the use of terms like "high-risk" or "intermediate-risk" to describe the various stages of approval secured for the TAVR procedure. It is easy to become confused over this terminology. A "high-risk" patient is not sicker than a "low-risk" patient; both have severe symptoms due to their aortic valves not functioning properly. The difference is that they are at different levels of inherent risk from open-heart surgery. A high-risk patient is expected to have a higher chance of negative events (including death) due to surgery, while a low- risk patient is expected to have a lower chance of negative events. So far, government approvals in developed markets have moved from the highest-risk class of patients to low-risk patients in this most severely symptomatic patient population. Importantly, approvals for patients who are not yet seeing severe symptoms, or for patients who have impaired valve function but are so far asymptomatic, are still in front of the Company for future growth. This is the holy grail of healthcare systems around the world. Earlier intervention to prevent or delay worse symptoms or premature death in the future and allowing patients to lead healthier lives over a longer period of time. This is where we still see vast opportunity for Edwards, with a cohort of patients who may be, in large part, unknown.
We note that the market has consistently underestimated the incremental patient populations opened by each new stage of approval, from patients at high-risk from surgery through patients at low risk from surgery. In fact, we think the market continues to underestimate the available patient population for TAVR – both symptomatic and asymptomatic (the next stage of approval to come) – in current developed markets and in fledgling markets such as China, which Edwards has just entered as the first foreign company to gain approval in the market. In large part, we believe this underestimation is caused by the unquantifiable nature of much of this population. Patients whose only prior option for treatment was to have their chests cracked open generally have waited for symptoms to become quite advanced before seeking treatment, so physicians may not even know they exist yet. In other cases, patients may have seen someone in the healthcare system, but their care providers also may have counseled them against early treatment, so heart specialists are not aware of them. Edwards itself admits that it can't quantify the potential patient populations in these earlier treatment areas. We think this leads many investors to be hesitant to bet on them. Quoting the Company, patients "come out of the woodwork" every time a new TAVR center opens, and every time Edwards secures a new stage of approval.
Over our holding period, we are gratified to see the evolution of TAVR fairly closely follow our expectations. Several things have allowed TAVR to take share over time from surgery: the easing of various bottlenecks in the referral process, the expansion of new centers performing the procedure, and, most importantly, the growing library of clinical data supporting TAVR use, thus leading to a steady cadence of government approval for new patient populations. Perhaps the most important clinical data has been in the area of durability. Surgeons long tried to defend their own share by arguing that TAVR had no real durability data, and that the surgeons' work (SAVR) would prove to be more durable. However, safety studies over longer time periods, as the installed base of TAVR valves ages, continue to show comparable or better safety results versus SAVR.
The one unexpected positive during our holding period has been the recent withdrawal of Boston Scientific from the TAVR market. While we never expected Boston's product platform (LOTUS) to be a serious competitor to Edwards and Medtronic, the two dominant players, we figured it would only be used as a specialized product in a small number of specialized indications. We did expect Boston Scientific to eventually take something like their own target of 10% share. Boston's exit leaves a notional 5% of share to each Edwards and Medtronic (or notionally an incremental 11% in revenues for each) in this attractive and expanding market.
In conclusion, we continue to see a fairly open-ended, albeit unquantifiable, market opportunity in TAVR for Edwards Lifesciences. As clinical evidence continues to mount over a longer period, and as knowledge of the procedure continues to grow among potential patients and the physician community, we expect previously untreated or unknown patient populations to continue to appear and to lead to a continuation of positive surprises for Edwards' fundamentals. Newer opportunities such as the Company's recent TAVR approval in the untapped China market, or the expansion into treatments for tricuspid and mitral valves, add modestly to our attraction to the stock. Most importantly, we believe market expectations for TAVR alone remain far too conservative. While we have taken some profits on large gains recently, we still have a significant position in the stock (our 6th largest holding).
From David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio)'s Wedgewood Funds first-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.