David Rolfe Comments on Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) posted +21% revenue growth to a staggering $111.4 billion during its December quarter, plus earnings per share growth of +35%. Apple's nearly 1.7 billion active devices – 1 billion of which are iPhones – generated $ 16 billon in services revenue, which was up +24% over last year. The Company has helped Corporate America adapt to a workforce that has been working from home by supplying iPhones in lieu of on-premises phones. We think the exceptional personal and professional productivity enabled by the iOS ecosystem should enable robust pricing power for years to come. As the stock has reflected more of this outlook over the past year, we have trimmed our position to fund other exceptional, though less understood, holdings.