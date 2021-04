David Rolfe Comments on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA ) bookings grew over +18% as it benefitted from the launch of its flagship FIFA 2021, one quarter later than usual. Beyond the typical annual updates to its sports franchises, the Company did not launch any new games during its fiscal 2021 (ending March 2021). The Company (along with most large publishers) elected to add more polish to new games and generate more productivity from existing titles as the addressable market dramatically expanded during COVID-19 lockdowns. This prudent strategy should help sustain Electronic Arts double-digit gains in player count and player spend – even after the positive effects of the pandemic wane. The stock market has begun discounting the end of the Company's pandemic "benefits" as early as last summer; however, we expect the Company to be able to sustain the growth of annual titles as well as compound growth by launching new titles (such as Battlefield) on an enlarged user base.