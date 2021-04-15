>
Masco Corp (MAS) President and CEO Keith J. Allman Sold $628,200 of Shares

April 15, 2021 | About: MAS +1.17%

President and CEO of Masco Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith J. Allman (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MAS on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $62.82 a share. The total sale was $628,200.

Masco Corp provides homebuilding solutions the United States. Its array of products entails faucets, showerheads, paints and coatings. Masco Corp has a market cap of $16.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.210000 with a P/E ratio of 13.87 and P/S ratio of 2.35. The dividend yield of Masco Corp stocks is 0.87%. Masco Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of MAS stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $62.82. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MAS, click here

.

