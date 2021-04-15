>
Articles 

Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sold $699,114 of Shares

April 15, 2021 | About: PSMT +0.57%

CEO of Pricesmart Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sherry S. Bahrambeygui (insider trades) sold 7,800 shares of PSMT on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $89.63 a share. The total sale was $699,114.

Pricesmart Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the ownership and operation of membership shopping warehouse clubs under the trade name PriceSmart in Central America and the Caribbean. Pricesmart Inc has a market cap of $2.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.770000 with a P/E ratio of 31.17 and P/S ratio of 0.80. The dividend yield of Pricesmart Inc stocks is 0.78%. Pricesmart Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of PSMT stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $89.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CTO Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of PSMT stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $89.38. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Robert E Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $89.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.
  • 10% Owner Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $89.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.
  • 10% Owner Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $96.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.85% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Robert E Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $96.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PSMT, click here

.

