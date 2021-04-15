Nike Inc (NKE) EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane Sold $2 million of Shares

EVP, CAO & General Counsel of Nike Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hilary K Krane (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of NKE on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $133.54 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Nike Inc designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products. It is a seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. It sells its products through NIKE-owned in-line and factory retail stores and internet websites. Nike Inc has a market cap of $211.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.670000 with a P/E ratio of 63.04 and P/S ratio of 5.60. The dividend yield of Nike Inc stocks is 0.79%. Nike Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nike Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, CAO & General Counsel Hilary K Krane sold 15,000 shares of NKE stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $133.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.1% since.

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN Mark G Parker sold 114,094 shares of NKE stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $130.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

