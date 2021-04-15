Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sold $8.3 million of Shares

CFO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Allen Shim (insider trades) sold 196,405 shares of WORK on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $42.12 a share. The total sale was $8.3 million.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $24.45 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.030000 with and P/S ratio of 26.46.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Allen Shim sold 196,405 shares of WORK stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $42.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.21% since.

