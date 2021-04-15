YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Dollar General Corp

Investment company YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Philip Morris International Inc, Facebook Inc, sells WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BHP, FBHS, YUM, ZM, KHC, MTT, NXPI, QLYS, TREX, FND, STE, HII, HZNP, WST, COO, SIVB, IEX, CHD, RDS.B, PXD, MAS, TDY, ZBH, SUI, LW, NBIX, BAH, LH, YNDX, DVY, HPQ, CTSH,

BHP, FBHS, YUM, ZM, KHC, MTT, NXPI, QLYS, TREX, FND, STE, HII, HZNP, WST, COO, SIVB, IEX, CHD, RDS.B, PXD, MAS, TDY, ZBH, SUI, LW, NBIX, BAH, LH, YNDX, DVY, HPQ, CTSH, Added Positions: AMZN, NFLX, ABT, PM, FB, XOM, MDLZ, MO, ABBV, AAPL, MA, CRM, PEP, MRK, SPY, PEG, GOOGL, DIS, MSFT, BRK.B, BMY, JPM, HD, PYPL, UNH, ILMN, TRV, SAP, V, PG, JNJ, RTX, AMGN, WM, NOC, KO, UPS, ECL, ENB, WMB, BDX, CHKP, AIG, EIX, SRE, BBVA, ADBE, ZTS, CMCSA, NKE, NEE, VZ, AMT, BAC, LIN, PPG, MET, APO, RIO, VMC, ETSY, SQ, BXP, FMX, NOW, SBUX, PFE, ISRG, UNP, BX, AVGO, IWN, ORCL, PNC, AKAM, ALC, USB, DEO, CIEN, MKC, KEYS, ITUB, MTD, POOL, RMD, CPRT, ABEV, ACN, IT, SCHA, SDY, TXN, SCHD, VNQ, NVDA, WEC, IP, VOO, BURL, UL, IBN, CNI, CRL, RJF, CTAS, SWKS, FTNT, HDB, FRC, ENTG, MPWR, DIOD, SNPS, PAYC, CB, TTWO, SCHM, TSM, WFC, OTIS, CVX, BA, GNRC, ZBRA, VTV, CSCO, KMB, SCHW, GE, QCOM, VRTX,

AMZN, NFLX, ABT, PM, FB, XOM, MDLZ, MO, ABBV, AAPL, MA, CRM, PEP, MRK, SPY, PEG, GOOGL, DIS, MSFT, BRK.B, BMY, JPM, HD, PYPL, UNH, ILMN, TRV, SAP, V, PG, JNJ, RTX, AMGN, WM, NOC, KO, UPS, ECL, ENB, WMB, BDX, CHKP, AIG, EIX, SRE, BBVA, ADBE, ZTS, CMCSA, NKE, NEE, VZ, AMT, BAC, LIN, PPG, MET, APO, RIO, VMC, ETSY, SQ, BXP, FMX, NOW, SBUX, PFE, ISRG, UNP, BX, AVGO, IWN, ORCL, PNC, AKAM, ALC, USB, DEO, CIEN, MKC, KEYS, ITUB, MTD, POOL, RMD, CPRT, ABEV, ACN, IT, SCHA, SDY, TXN, SCHD, VNQ, NVDA, WEC, IP, VOO, BURL, UL, IBN, CNI, CRL, RJF, CTAS, SWKS, FTNT, HDB, FRC, ENTG, MPWR, DIOD, SNPS, PAYC, CB, TTWO, SCHM, TSM, WFC, OTIS, CVX, BA, GNRC, ZBRA, VTV, CSCO, KMB, SCHW, GE, QCOM, VRTX, Reduced Positions: ALGN, NEAR, C, ADSK, GOOG, MSCI, BABA, MMM, VIG, DGRO, EFA, ADP, WSM, VOT, VWO, VYM, IVW, IWF, INTC, IWP, VOE, COST, VTI, XLK, CTVA, BIIB, MDT, LDP, CARR, DD, XLV, BAM, T, SCHG, AON, TMO, CAT, IBM, TSLA, ALL, HSY, BLK, AXP, GLD,

ALGN, NEAR, C, ADSK, GOOG, MSCI, BABA, MMM, VIG, DGRO, EFA, ADP, WSM, VOT, VWO, VYM, IVW, IWF, INTC, IWP, VOE, COST, VTI, XLK, CTVA, BIIB, MDT, LDP, CARR, DD, XLV, BAM, T, SCHG, AON, TMO, CAT, IBM, TSLA, ALL, HSY, BLK, AXP, GLD, Sold Out: WRB, COWN, DG, REGN, VEU, BRK.A, TIF, FDX,

For the details of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorkbridge+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,991 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,194 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,757 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,578 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,026 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $332.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $21.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3379.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 5,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 143.96%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $549.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 67,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 982.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 36,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 172.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 56,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 27.01%. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $606.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 4,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 75.51%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 3,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.15%. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 16,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.05%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $239.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 3,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.76%. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 11,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.32%. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 2,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.