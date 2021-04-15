YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Dollar General Corp

Investment company YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Philip Morris International Inc, Facebook Inc, sells WR Berkley Corp, Cowen Inc, Dollar General Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BHP, FBHS, YUM, ZM, KHC, MTT, NXPI, QLYS, TREX, FND, STE, HII, HZNP, WST, COO, SIVB, IEX, CHD, RDS.B, PXD, MAS, TDY, ZBH, SUI, LW, NBIX, BAH, LH, YNDX, DVY, HPQ, CTSH,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NFLX, ABT, PM, FB, XOM, MDLZ, MO, ABBV, AAPL, MA, CRM, PEP, MRK, SPY, PEG, GOOGL, DIS, MSFT, BRK.B, BMY, JPM, HD, PYPL, UNH, ILMN, TRV, SAP, V, PG, JNJ, RTX, AMGN, WM, NOC, KO, UPS, ECL, ENB, WMB, BDX, CHKP, AIG, EIX, SRE, BBVA, ADBE, ZTS, CMCSA, NKE, NEE, VZ, AMT, BAC, LIN, PPG, MET, APO, RIO, VMC, ETSY, SQ, BXP, FMX, NOW, SBUX, PFE, ISRG, UNP, BX, AVGO, IWN, ORCL, PNC, AKAM, ALC, USB, DEO, CIEN, MKC, KEYS, ITUB, MTD, POOL, RMD, CPRT, ABEV, ACN, IT, SCHA, SDY, TXN, SCHD, VNQ, NVDA, WEC, IP, VOO, BURL, UL, IBN, CNI, CRL, RJF, CTAS, SWKS, FTNT, HDB, FRC, ENTG, MPWR, DIOD, SNPS, PAYC, CB, TTWO, SCHM, TSM, WFC, OTIS, CVX, BA, GNRC, ZBRA, VTV, CSCO, KMB, SCHW, GE, QCOM, VRTX,
- Reduced Positions: ALGN, NEAR, C, ADSK, GOOG, MSCI, BABA, MMM, VIG, DGRO, EFA, ADP, WSM, VOT, VWO, VYM, IVW, IWF, INTC, IWP, VOE, COST, VTI, XLK, CTVA, BIIB, MDT, LDP, CARR, DD, XLV, BAM, T, SCHG, AON, TMO, CAT, IBM, TSLA, ALL, HSY, BLK, AXP, GLD,
- Sold Out: WRB, COWN, DG, REGN, VEU, BRK.A, TIF, FDX,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- AMZN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMZN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMZN
For the details of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yorkbridge+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 152,991 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,194 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.91%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,757 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,578 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,026 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.78 and $81, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.41 and $96, with an estimated average price of $88.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $332.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc (MTT)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.8 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $21.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3379.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 5,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 143.96%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $549.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 8,602 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 67,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 982.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $307.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 36,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 172.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 56,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $61.64 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $69.37.Sold Out: Cowen Inc (COWN)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cowen Inc. The sale prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.24.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Reduced: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 27.01%. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $606.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 4,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 75.51%. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 3,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 42.15%. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 16,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.05%. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $239.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 3,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.76%. The sale prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 11,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.32%. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC still held 2,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that YorkBridge Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying