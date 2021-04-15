Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, The Trade Desk Inc, Lowe's Inc

Investment company Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Southern Co, sells Johnson & Johnson, The Trade Desk Inc, Lowe's Inc, Invesco Solar ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elwood+%26+goetz+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 301,203 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 618,511 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 72,610 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 493,859 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 191,281 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54%

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.72 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.88. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 72.11%. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.