>
Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells Viatris Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

April 15, 2021 | About: XLY +0.72% PFF +0.47% SPLG +1.07% VZ +0% IYH +1.83% AAPL +1.87% IAGG +0.2% CVX -0.82% MO +0.51% VIA +0% GSAH.U +0% NV +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Viatris Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Discovery Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berson+%26+corrado+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 108,502 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  2. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 119,278 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
  3. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 56,697 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 367,698 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,272 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%
New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 485.87%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 34,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 98,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 42,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 50.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $261.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying

