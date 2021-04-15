Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Sells Viatris Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

New York, NY, based Investment company Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells Viatris Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Discovery Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAGG, CVX, MO,

IAGG, CVX, MO, Added Positions: XLY, PFF, SPLG, VZ, IYH, IAU, AAPL, NEP, VNQ, ICLN, IXP, QUAL, SCHP, BGY, BDJ, IGF, DPG, MSFT, IRM,

XLY, PFF, SPLG, VZ, IYH, IAU, AAPL, NEP, VNQ, ICLN, IXP, QUAL, SCHP, BGY, BDJ, IGF, DPG, MSFT, IRM, Reduced Positions: IUSB, VIAC, DISCA, STWD, LUMN, XLF, GOOGL, GS, GLW, DIS, NEAR, EEMV, XLK, BAC, JPM, ENZ, BP, BMY, AMZN, HACK, GENC, HROW, NEE, UNIT, IBM,

IUSB, VIAC, DISCA, STWD, LUMN, XLF, GOOGL, GS, GLW, DIS, NEAR, EEMV, XLK, BAC, JPM, ENZ, BP, BMY, AMZN, HACK, GENC, HROW, NEE, UNIT, IBM, Sold Out: VIA, GSAH.U, NVDA,

For the details of Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berson+%26+corrado+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 108,502 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 119,278 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 56,697 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 367,698 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,272 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81%

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 485.87%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 34,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 53.39%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 98,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.58%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 42,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 50.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 28,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $261.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $15.34, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61.