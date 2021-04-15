CX Institutional Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI World ETF

Investment company CX Institutional (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI World ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CX Institutional. As of 2021Q1, CX Institutional owns 827 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BSV, IGV, IWC, FNF, TAL, AGGY, IYH, IYC, JD, IWP, OSH, VNT, IWO, LYFT, QQQ, VFH, VHT, VPU, XLE, RKT, NLY, BHF, WIX, GLDG, MASI, OI, VTRS, GT, EXAS, EPR, CCK, CHCO, XEC, WTRG,

BSV, IGV, IWC, FNF, TAL, AGGY, IYH, IYC, JD, IWP, OSH, VNT, IWO, LYFT, QQQ, VFH, VHT, VPU, XLE, RKT, NLY, BHF, WIX, GLDG, MASI, OI, VTRS, GT, EXAS, EPR, CCK, CHCO, XEC, WTRG, Added Positions: SCHV, IUSG, JPST, SPLG, GSLC, MGK, IWF, ITE, IDV, INDA, HEFA, SCZ, IVE, IWD, MUB, IMTM, ATVI, GDX, SCHG, XLY, FAST, GILD, VB, COST, BNDX, TFI, XLP, VDC, AAXJ, XHB, PG, XLV, DHI, ITM, VOE, ADP, BBY, XLK, CTXS, CAG, HSY, ALLE, AAP, STZ, IEX, SPGI, ORLY, ROK, SPLV, XLB, ALL, CL, ICE, MCO, NEM, VWO, CLX, ZTS, VAW, POOL, MDYG, VOT, XLC, EWG, IEFA, SHW, ENZL, EWD, EWI, FLOT, SHY, CVX, XOM, NTAP, EVRG, EWC, EWN, EWU, MMM, ZION, FAF, EIS, AMZN, HAS, NDAQ, NFLX, MBB, CSCO, CRM, PYPL, VBR, VO, ADBE, GOOGL, NKE, V, FB, LQD, LLY, NVDA, MA, HYG, IEF, IGHG, VBK, HD, MRK, SCHB, NOC, GOOG, FM, VEA, AEP, AMAT, BRK.B, COP, DTE, FDX, IFF, JNJ, MSFT, PBCT, UAL, UL, VZ, XEL, TSLA, CDW, CIBR, IFV, IGF, IJH, IUSV, MTUM, SIL, SPYG, SUSB, XLU, CB, AES, PLD, ABMD, ACN, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, ADS, LNT, MO, HES, AEE, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, ADM, AIZ, ATO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BLL, BAX, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CSX, CVS, COG, CDNS, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CE, CNC, CNP, FIS, SCHW, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, TPR, CTSH, CMA, DXC, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, XRAY, DHR, DVA, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, LCII, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, NEE, FRT, FE, FISV, FLS, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, IT, GE, GIS, GPC, GPN, HAL, MNST, HOG, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, TT, INTC, IP, INTU, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KMB, KIM, KSS, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LEN, LB, LNC, LYV, LOW, MTB, MGM, MRO, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MDT, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, MHK, TAP, MSI, NRG, NVR, NWL, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PPG, PPL, PH, PRGO, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, QCOM, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RMD, WRK, ROL, RCL, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TMO, GL, TTC, TRMB, UAA, UDR, UPS, URI, UHS, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, DIS, WAT, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, L, AAWW, TDG, HBI, WU, IPGP, BR, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTI, PM, DISCK, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, LYB, GM, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HCA, MOS, FBHS, XYL, APTV, TRIP, PNR, FANG, NCLH, IQV, NWS, NWSA, HLT, ALLY, ANET, CTLT, SYF, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, BKR, SPOT, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, PTON, ARNC, AOA, AOK, AOM, FV, GNR, IAU, MOO, NUEM, WOOD,

SCHV, IUSG, JPST, SPLG, GSLC, MGK, IWF, ITE, IDV, INDA, HEFA, SCZ, IVE, IWD, MUB, IMTM, ATVI, GDX, SCHG, XLY, FAST, GILD, VB, COST, BNDX, TFI, XLP, VDC, AAXJ, XHB, PG, XLV, DHI, ITM, VOE, ADP, BBY, XLK, CTXS, CAG, HSY, ALLE, AAP, STZ, IEX, SPGI, ORLY, ROK, SPLV, XLB, ALL, CL, ICE, MCO, NEM, VWO, CLX, ZTS, VAW, POOL, MDYG, VOT, XLC, EWG, IEFA, SHW, ENZL, EWD, EWI, FLOT, SHY, CVX, XOM, NTAP, EVRG, EWC, EWN, EWU, MMM, ZION, FAF, EIS, AMZN, HAS, NDAQ, NFLX, MBB, CSCO, CRM, PYPL, VBR, VO, ADBE, GOOGL, NKE, V, FB, LQD, LLY, NVDA, MA, HYG, IEF, IGHG, VBK, HD, MRK, SCHB, NOC, GOOG, FM, VEA, AEP, AMAT, BRK.B, COP, DTE, FDX, IFF, JNJ, MSFT, PBCT, UAL, UL, VZ, XEL, TSLA, CDW, CIBR, IFV, IGF, IJH, IUSV, MTUM, SIL, SPYG, SUSB, XLU, CB, AES, PLD, ABMD, ACN, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, ADS, LNT, MO, HES, AEE, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, ADM, AIZ, ATO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BLL, BAX, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CSX, CVS, COG, CDNS, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CE, CNC, CNP, FIS, SCHW, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, C, TPR, CTSH, CMA, DXC, ED, COO, CPRT, GLW, XRAY, DHR, DVA, DE, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, LCII, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, NEE, FRT, FE, FISV, FLS, BEN, FCX, GPS, GRMN, IT, GE, GIS, GPC, GPN, HAL, MNST, HOG, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HST, IBM, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, TT, INTC, IP, INTU, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KMB, KIM, KSS, LKQ, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LEN, LB, LNC, LYV, LOW, MTB, MGM, MRO, MAR, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MDT, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, MHK, TAP, MSI, NRG, NVR, NWL, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PPG, PPL, PH, PRGO, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, LIN, BKNG, PFG, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, QCOM, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, O, REG, REGN, RF, RMD, WRK, ROL, RCL, SIVB, SLB, STX, SEE, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TMO, GL, TTC, TRMB, UAA, UDR, UPS, URI, UHS, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, WAB, DIS, WAT, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, L, AAWW, TDG, HBI, WU, IPGP, BR, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTI, PM, DISCK, AVGO, FTNT, VRSK, LYB, GM, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HCA, MOS, FBHS, XYL, APTV, TRIP, PNR, FANG, NCLH, IQV, NWS, NWSA, HLT, ALLY, ANET, CTLT, SYF, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, KHC, HPE, UA, FTV, LW, HWM, BKR, SPOT, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, CRWD, AMCR, PTON, ARNC, AOA, AOK, AOM, FV, GNR, IAU, MOO, NUEM, WOOD, Reduced Positions: VV, XLI, URTH, XLRE, QUAL, SPTM, HON, CMCSA, VUG, SDY, SPTS, SPYV, SHM, EWA, MGC, EWQ, ORCL, MS, PKG, CAT, GS, BAC, JPM, GWW, TMUS, AJG, EXPD, CHTR, AOS, AXP, AMGN, CMI, MDLZ, PCAR, RSG, WFC, GD, WM, DG, EFG, UNH, DLN, ABC, BK, RHI, LDOS, DON, REZ, XRT, DRI, WBA, FITB, HBAN, CFG, FL, GBIL, USB, KO, ANTM, IVV, IYJ, HUM, PFE, DEM, SPMD, AAPL, SPSM, MCK, PEP, TXN, BIL, T, IYK, SPEM, UNP, HII, IYF, ITW, LMT, TSCO, WMT, XME, PGR, RTX, IYW, QAI, KEY, KR, TSN, INKM, IYZ, SOXX, K, DAL, PSX, IAGG, CBOE, IVW, MDIV, REM, SCHH, XLF, CCL, LHX, MCD, IR, CARR, OTIS, AGG, EDEN, EFA, ERUS, EWH, EWK, EWZ, IHF, ITA, PBW, PGAL, QCLN, SPIB, TAN, TIPX, VCR, VGT, VIS, VNQ, XPH, AMD, ARE, AMT, ANSS, AIRC, BP, BLK, CERN, CCI, DD, ETN, EW, EPD, F, GGG, HFC, HBNC, IPG, ISRG, MKTX, MTD, JWN, NTRS, PNC, PAYX, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SNA, STLD, SYK, TROW, TJX, TYL, UNM, WST, MPC, HZNP, NOW, PANW, COTY, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, AAL, AGR, INVH, FSKR, DVYE, ICLN, IWM, REGL, TOTL, VOO, VYM,

VV, XLI, URTH, XLRE, QUAL, SPTM, HON, CMCSA, VUG, SDY, SPTS, SPYV, SHM, EWA, MGC, EWQ, ORCL, MS, PKG, CAT, GS, BAC, JPM, GWW, TMUS, AJG, EXPD, CHTR, AOS, AXP, AMGN, CMI, MDLZ, PCAR, RSG, WFC, GD, WM, DG, EFG, UNH, DLN, ABC, BK, RHI, LDOS, DON, REZ, XRT, DRI, WBA, FITB, HBAN, CFG, FL, GBIL, USB, KO, ANTM, IVV, IYJ, HUM, PFE, DEM, SPMD, AAPL, SPSM, MCK, PEP, TXN, BIL, T, IYK, SPEM, UNP, HII, IYF, ITW, LMT, TSCO, WMT, XME, PGR, RTX, IYW, QAI, KEY, KR, TSN, INKM, IYZ, SOXX, K, DAL, PSX, IAGG, CBOE, IVW, MDIV, REM, SCHH, XLF, CCL, LHX, MCD, IR, CARR, OTIS, AGG, EDEN, EFA, ERUS, EWH, EWK, EWZ, IHF, ITA, PBW, PGAL, QCLN, SPIB, TAN, TIPX, VCR, VGT, VIS, VNQ, XPH, AMD, ARE, AMT, ANSS, AIRC, BP, BLK, CERN, CCI, DD, ETN, EW, EPD, F, GGG, HFC, HBNC, IPG, ISRG, MKTX, MTD, JWN, NTRS, PNC, PAYX, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SNA, STLD, SYK, TROW, TJX, TYL, UNM, WST, MPC, HZNP, NOW, PANW, COTY, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, AAL, AGR, INVH, FSKR, DVYE, ICLN, IWM, REGL, TOTL, VOO, VYM, Sold Out: TCS, PB, NVAX, CXO, VCSH, QQQE, JNK, DGL, FSLY, VICI, ROKU, TDOC, GNT, AGNC, VIA, APA, GRX, PODD, WIW, TIF, XPO, SLG, NOV, LUMN, BF.B, BMRN,

For the details of CX Institutional's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cx+institutional/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 198,536 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% (ITE) - 1,354,556 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,778 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 141,282 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.11% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 440,741 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.45%

CX Institutional initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 78,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45. The stock is now traded at around $373.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.82 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $142.71. The stock is now traded at around $145.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.3 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76. The stock is now traded at around $261.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1448.10%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 219,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 182.48%. The purchase prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $97.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 177,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 240.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 209,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 108.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 245,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 136,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 189.85%. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $14.91.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $67.44 and $80.48, with an estimated average price of $73.09.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14.

CX Institutional sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.