Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Viatris Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Sells Intel Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Viatris Inc

Woburn, MA, based Investment company Salem Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Viatris Inc, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Nokia Oyj, Global Payments Inc, sells Intel Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Viatris Inc, Halliburton Co, Stryker Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCX, VTRS, ERIC, NOK, GPN, CAT, COP, XOM, DOV, PH,

FCX, VTRS, ERIC, NOK, GPN, CAT, COP, XOM, DOV, PH, Added Positions: MRK, VCSH, PFE, CMCSA, BWA, VZ, IP, VTWO, PHG, AVGO, EOG, IBM, PNC,

MRK, VCSH, PFE, CMCSA, BWA, VZ, IP, VTWO, PHG, AVGO, EOG, IBM, PNC, Reduced Positions: INTC, MSFT, SYK, PYPL, ABBV, JNJ, T, JOF, LLY, HD,

INTC, MSFT, SYK, PYPL, ABBV, JNJ, T, JOF, LLY, HD, Sold Out: DD, VIA, HAL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,182 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 40,439 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 226,663 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 144,306 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 206,945 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 107,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 113,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 119,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 358,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $217.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $232.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.