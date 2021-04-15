GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, PayPal Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Investment company GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, PayPal Holdings Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, NVIDIA Corp, sells Honeywell International Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC owns 938 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MS, ARKK, MOAT, XLG, DE, GLDM, UPS, PPG, PRU, TROW, FIXD, CE, LYB, KHC, SPCE, BJK, XLP, ASML, ALL, AEP, AMGN, EPD, EL, HELE, LH, TXN, WDFC, AWK, PRI, ANET, IJT, IUSG, IWD, IYJ, JETS, VB, ADP, CSX, ETN, MDT, ORCL, WFC, BR, GM, NCLH, ZTS, BCC, HUBS, QRVO, YETI, MRNA, BIL, FMB, IJH, KRE, MGK, PGX, VIG, VTI, XLV, ADI, LUMN, ECL, LLY, FDX, GSK, KLAC, MDLZ, MCK, MU, PCAR, RIO, TTEK, UAL, PBA, BABA, ZS, GSY, HDV, REGL, VO, VTV, CB, MO, WTRG, AVY, BK, BLK, BAM, CHRW, CVS, CMP, COP, CPRT, DXCM, GE, K, LANC, MKC, MET, NICE, OKE, PENN, SYK, TSN, RTX, VNO, GWW, EVRG, FFC, BTZ, BEP, JBT, KKR, WIX, TWLO, OKTA, SPOT, TLRY, EEM, EXT, IBB, IJK, IJR, IYW, ONEQ, VTEB, VWO, XLU, APD, ALXN, ABC, NLY, AIZ, AVA, BAC, BNS, CMS, CI, D, DOV, ESS, FISV, HIG, INTU, KSU, MSM, MMP, CASH, MCHP, NVS, ASGN, PHI, PLUG, REGN, SLB, SCI, SIRI, SONY, SNPS, TMO, WEC, DSU, HYT, DAL, PSF, FDUS, PANW, MRCC, IQV, TNDM, JD, WK, QSR, ROKU, REZI, BEPC, LI, XPEV, CIBR, DSI, EDV, EFA, EPS, FPX, FYX, IVW, IWX, PSK, SCHD, SMDV, VHT, VONG, VONV, VTWO, ABMD, A, ALGN, AXP, AON, AMAT, ARCC, BHP, BIDU, BLL, BHB, BDX, BKH, CACI, CBRE, CCMP, CM, CNI, CP, BXMT, CCL, CNC, CERN, XEC, CAG, STZ, GLW, CUB, CMI, DLR, DIOD, DD, DUK, EOG, EMN, RE, EXAS, FAST, FE, F, FORM, FCX, GS, HAL, HA, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HRL, HUN, INFO, TT, ICE, SNEX, ISRG, IRM, JCOM, KSS, LAZ, LII, MFC, MMC, SPGI, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NGG, NEM, NVO, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OMC, OMI, NTR, PDEX, DGX, RCL, STM, SNY, SWM, SMG, SJR, TRV, SCL, SU, TJX, TER, TRP, TRMB, VFC, VTR, WERN, WCC, WMB, WOR, YUM, CMG, TY, BKT, EVV, NEA, EVT, FRA, UTF, ETO, GSAT, EBS, PODD, BGS, AGNC, STWD, FTNT, CBOE, CEM, NXPI, KMI, MPC, VAC, ALSN, ENPH, TCPC, PSX, FUBO, ICLR, BIT, EVTC, BPY, ZEN, TSE, CFG, STOR, SEDG, GDDY, CHCT, CC, EVBG, COUP, LW, BJ, BE, DELL, DOW, CTVA, BNTX, BIPC, NKLA, LMND, SNOW, PLTR, QS, ACWI, ACWV, BLOK, BND, DLN, EEMV, EFAV, EMLP, EZM, FAN, FDN, FMHI, FTA, FTC, FXH, GLD, IEF, IEMG, IJJ, ITA, IUSV, IWM, IWP, IWV, IYC, JKH, LIT, MILN, PCEF, PPA, PSJ, SCHG, SLVP, SPLG, SPMD, VDE, VFH, VNLA, VOE, VPU, VXF, WCLD, WDIV, XLY, AOS, AGCO, ASX, AWR, APH, ASYS, APA, AIT, AROW, ARWR, AZPN, ATRC, AN, BP, BMO, GOLD, BMRN, BTI, BF.B, VIAC, ELY, CPB, KMX, CAH, CNP, CPK, CME, CIEN, C, TPR, COKE, CGNX, NNN, VALE, SBS, DXC, CNMD, CTB, CORE, CVLG, CS, CCI, DHI, DHR, DVA, DSGX, DVN, DISCA, DPZ, DCI, DVAX, EXP, EA, EMR, OVV, ETR, ESP, EEFT, EXEL, EXC, EXR, FNF, FL, FCEL, GBX, LHX, HL, HP, HT, HRC, HFC, HBAN, IDXX, ILMN, INO, IFF, IONS, ITRN, JBHT, KEY, KEP, KR, KRO, LHCG, LTC, LSCC, JEF, LFUS, MRVL, MRCY, MSEX, MT, MNRO, NTUS, NWL, NOK, NAK, NUAN, NUE, ON, OHI, OMCL, OI, PCG, PNC, PBCT, CDMO, PRFT, PETS, PAA, PII, PKX, PSA, O, RF, RCI, POOL, SAIA, SEE, SGEN, SNBR, SLP, SWKS, SCCO, SPPI, RGR, SPH, SYNA, SNX, TEVA, THO, TOT, TM, TAC, UGI, USB, PAG, VLO, VICR, VOD, WAB, WBA, WLK, WTM, WEX, XLNX, ZBRA, ZIXI, IRBT, L, AAWW, NEO, KOP, RFI, IAF, PIM, PHK, HTD, FFA, BXMX, GGN, HTGC, HBI, WU, LMAT, TMUS, DNN, GLP, TTGT, JAZZ, CHW, BKCC, G, VMW, UEC, ULTA, CIM, SCU, SATS, UUUU, CPG, SRNE, TAK, TFII, UCCP, CFX, ERII, WPRT, OCSL, CLW, AMPE, ABUS, ZVO, OPI, IVR, BUD, WKHS, CLNY, KAR, CHTR, TRNO, MXL, CALX, COR, SBRA, LPLA, TRGP, INN, HII, HZNP, 9MIB, VER, UI, APTV, GWRE, EPAM, COOP, MRC, PFPT, FIVE, NGVC, GMED, ICPT, MPLX, APAM, GWPH, FPF, COTY, PSXP, KIO, XLRN, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, ALLY, RARE, LE, FIVN, CGC, SDPI, VRDN, IRMD, ACB, WLKP, NOMD, AVNS, 26HA, VSTO, NVTA, SENS, BPMC, GKOS, APPF, OLLI, PEN, MSGS, NGVT, SITE, CRON, CDEV, FTV, TPIC, KNSL, FLGT, CWH, BL, IIPR, RA, BHF, RDFN, SAIL, DP2, M44, INSP, ROAD, TRTN, ACA, MSC, QFIN, CTRM, ALC, FSLY, IAA, GO, SNDL, SDC, CRNC, CARR, MSGE, RKT, DKNG, CRSR, VNT, SFT, RIDE, FSR, CNXC, AAN, AI, AGG, AMJ, ARKG, ARKW, BNDX, DGS, EFG, EFV, EMLC, EWU, FEM, FEP, FEX, FHLC, FIW, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, FNDX, FNX, FV, FXD, GLTR, HACK, HYLB, IAU, IBUY, IEFA, ITOT, IVE, IWN, IWO, IWS, JKK, JNK, MDY, MJ, NEAR, PBW, PSCH, PSI, QABA, QUAL, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHP, SCHR, SCHX, SCZ, SDY, SGDM, SIVR, SLV, SLYV, SPIB, SUSA, SVXY, TLH, UGA, VBK, VBR, VCIT, VMBS, VNQ, VNQI, VOT, VSS, VXUS, VYM, XBI, XLI, XLRE, XMLV, XMMO, XOP,

QCLN, IGV, PYPL, CRWD, SPY, NVDA, ABBV, DOCU, CRM, VCR, AMD, USMV, IVV, VUG, ADBE, SKYY, DIA, TTD, BRK.B, NOW, EW, BX, HD, WMT, MCD, SHW, JNJ, LMBS, CHE, FPE, COST, SHOP, TSCO, UNH, QCOM, PFF, SAM, ZM, CAT, KO, ATVI, GOOGL, LOW, HEAR, GIS, AZN, GRMN, ENB, DTE, DG, TSLA, AJG, FB, CMCSA, CL, NKE, ABT, SQ, CSCO, MMM, VZ, UNP, PFE, ITW, SJM, SBUX, SWK, NOBL, SO, KMB, LRCX, BIIB, PG, LIN, TSM, PINS, AFL, RDVY, LUV, CHD, CLX, GILD, NOC, PPL, PNW, RSG, BMY, XERS, SYY, WPC, YORW, JRO, DFS, BA, APPN, Reduced Positions: VGT, HON, ED, XLK, AMZN, V, LMT, DTD, VOO, NIO, IBM, DGRW, NFLX, TGT, PCN, CFA, XOM, SPLK, FSK, DBEF, DGRO, FVD, CVX, T, INTC, CHGG, NEE, CTAS, GEM, JPM, FTCS, LEG, QDEL, XEL, MA, AVGO, MRK, FBT, UL, SPYG, EBAY, XLE, XLF,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 138,939 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 63,366 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,007 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 52,238 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.77% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,713 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $126.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $69.57, with an estimated average price of $65.9. The stock is now traded at around $71.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,643 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51. The stock is now traded at around $313.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $382.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 793.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 55,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $274.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 33,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 483.65%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $213.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 51.96%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $645.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $233.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.