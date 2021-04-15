R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Verizon Communications Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Discovery Inc, Liberty Formula One Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,350 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 23,853 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 22,675 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 59,975 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 72,525 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $39.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $60.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 308.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 42,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 57,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 93.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.