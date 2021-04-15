>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sippican Capital Adivsors Buys ConocoPhillips, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Parsley Energy Inc,

April 15, 2021 | About: PXD -0.57% MGM -3.81% EOG -1.19% KMI +0.42% COP -1.5% RTX +0.01% ORCL +1.91% GD +0.25% VTRS +0.53% MS +0.04% IBM -0.04% PE +0% CXO +0%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Sippican Capital Adivsors (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Dynamics Corp, Oracle Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, Parsley Energy Inc, , Eaton Vance Corp, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sippican Capital Adivsors. As of 2021Q1, Sippican Capital Adivsors owns 111 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sippican Capital Adivsors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sippican+capital+adivsors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sippican Capital Adivsors
  1. The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 193,985 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89%
  2. NVR Inc (NVR) - 609 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 26,794 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
  4. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 27,060 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82%
  5. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 15,600 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.07%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 32,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $152.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 122.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 67.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Noble Corp (NEBLQ)

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in Noble Corp. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sippican Capital Adivsors. Also check out:

1. Sippican Capital Adivsors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sippican Capital Adivsors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sippican Capital Adivsors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sippican Capital Adivsors keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)