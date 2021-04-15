Sippican Capital Adivsors Buys ConocoPhillips, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Parsley Energy Inc,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Sippican Capital Adivsors (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, General Dynamics Corp, Oracle Corp, sells International Business Machines Corp, Parsley Energy Inc, , Eaton Vance Corp, Micron Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sippican Capital Adivsors. As of 2021Q1, Sippican Capital Adivsors owns 111 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COP, RTX, GD, ORCL, VTRS, MS, GOOGL, ITW, K, WTI,

COP, RTX, GD, ORCL, VTRS, MS, GOOGL, ITW, K, WTI, Added Positions: PXD, MGM, EOG, PFE, GILD, IRM, MRK, KMI, T, CVX, BMY, ENB, BA, BKNG, C, CSCO, JNJ, PAA, EPD,

PXD, MGM, EOG, PFE, GILD, IRM, MRK, KMI, T, CVX, BMY, ENB, BA, BKNG, C, CSCO, JNJ, PAA, EPD, Reduced Positions: MU, TBBK, WAL, TRTN, GM, DE, TSLA, DIS, NVR, OMF, CURO, BANC, TSC, PACW, WY, BF.A, AAPL, GOOG, BIIB, JPM, SBLK, CAT, DOC, NBR, ABBV, SNV, WRK, CASH, HON, GIS, LLY, PEP, UCBI, WFC, LEN, CATC, CF, XEC, SBCF, NLY, BANR, EGLE, EXPE, ABT, SM, DHR, FACO, AMZN,

MU, TBBK, WAL, TRTN, GM, DE, TSLA, DIS, NVR, OMF, CURO, BANC, TSC, PACW, WY, BF.A, AAPL, GOOG, BIIB, JPM, SBLK, CAT, DOC, NBR, ABBV, SNV, WRK, CASH, HON, GIS, LLY, PEP, UCBI, WFC, LEN, CATC, CF, XEC, SBCF, NLY, BANR, EGLE, EXPE, ABT, SM, DHR, FACO, AMZN, Sold Out: IBM, PE, CXO, EV, NEBLQ,

The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) - 193,985 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89% NVR Inc (NVR) - 609 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 26,794 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 27,060 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 15,600 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.07%

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 32,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 11,307 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 7,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $183.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $152.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 122.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 67.43%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sippican Capital Adivsors sold out a holding in Noble Corp. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.05.