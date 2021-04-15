>
ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cirrus Logic Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Autodesk Inc

April 15, 2021 | About: VCIT +0.41% CRUS +0.94% KSU -0.88% SRPT -1.09% ADSK +1.53%

Leawood, KS, based Investment company ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cirrus Logic Inc, Kansas City Southern, sells Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/etf+portfolio+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 184,483 shares, 17.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 271,723 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 128,541 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 186,523 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 127,717 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.17%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.44 and $96.49, with an estimated average price of $94.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.85 and $101.35, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $258.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of ETF Portfolio Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

