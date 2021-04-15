First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Joliet, IL, based Investment company First Midwest Bank Trust Division (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Gamida Cell, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Midwest Bank Trust Division. As of 2021Q1, First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 372 stocks with a total value of $726 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GMDA, ATNX, SIG, LC, QUOT, GIL, EVH, ALDX, SBCF, BKE, WD5A, PRCH, RCKT, FLMN, LUMN, LULU, GBTC, W, XLE, NEM, NNDM, BIG, EPD, HBI, SYNA, IJT, PRAX, DIA, XLF, KKR, ESS, PLUS, DD, DKS, VTRS, ODT, BB, TNXP, AEMD,

GMDA, ATNX, SIG, LC, QUOT, GIL, EVH, ALDX, SBCF, BKE, WD5A, PRCH, RCKT, FLMN, LUMN, LULU, GBTC, W, XLE, NEM, NNDM, BIG, EPD, HBI, SYNA, IJT, PRAX, DIA, XLF, KKR, ESS, PLUS, DD, DKS, VTRS, ODT, BB, TNXP, AEMD, Added Positions: IVV, TQQQ, IWM, QQQ, GOGO, ACWI, ACAD, CERS, VYM, EEM, IWS, IJH, CAR, OKE, VZ, IOVA, AMD, IWN, MO, IVW, DE, INBK, GILD, PFE, NVDA, QTNT, LYB, TMO, TROW, XAR, PRU, NFLX, CVS, KRG, IP, HD, UPS, GPC, XOM, DGX, PSA, CL, OHI, SPGI, CLX, XLY, VLO, IWR, SCHW, FAST, EFA, ADM, EMN, CMA, ACWX, CMCSA, BAC, BNTX, FITB, MET, XLP, ITW, XLK, NOC, PEAK, XLI, APD, AMZN, AMGN, ROK, STX, TXN, BLK, SDY, IVZ, ADI, BX, BL, PYPL, TSLA, M, UNP, TTWO, SRE, RF, O, GS, PGR, NTRS, MCHP, LOW,

IVV, TQQQ, IWM, QQQ, GOGO, ACWI, ACAD, CERS, VYM, EEM, IWS, IJH, CAR, OKE, VZ, IOVA, AMD, IWN, MO, IVW, DE, INBK, GILD, PFE, NVDA, QTNT, LYB, TMO, TROW, XAR, PRU, NFLX, CVS, KRG, IP, HD, UPS, GPC, XOM, DGX, PSA, CL, OHI, SPGI, CLX, XLY, VLO, IWR, SCHW, FAST, EFA, ADM, EMN, CMA, ACWX, CMCSA, BAC, BNTX, FITB, MET, XLP, ITW, XLK, NOC, PEAK, XLI, APD, AMZN, AMGN, ROK, STX, TXN, BLK, SDY, IVZ, ADI, BX, BL, PYPL, TSLA, M, UNP, TTWO, SRE, RF, O, GS, PGR, NTRS, MCHP, LOW, Reduced Positions: SPY, GBT, IVE, AAPL, VIG, IWO, MSFT, ITCI, DECK, LPLA, V, RCII, DBVT, ALT, SAVA, AGRX, IWP, VBIV, BRK.A, GLD, BAX, WM, ACWV, DVY, FMBI, QCOM, SBUX, VFC, LLY, INTC, MPAA, TGT, LAZY, ALL, AXP, CME, LJPC, PEP, TJX, CARS, IGV, CVX, ED, D, F, HRL, MRK, NWL, NUE, OGE, PKG, SO, SYY, TSN, RTX, WPC, GM, ABT, AFL, AMAT, CINF, KO, GOOGL, WELL, IBM, LMT, MED, MDT, NI, PERI, PM, SIX, FB, MMM, AEP, AMT, BP, BLL, BDX, BBBY, CSX, CCF, CSCO, CTSH, DHI, EME, ETR, EL, FMC, FTK, GIS, GBCI, GPN, MLHR, HUM, INTU, JCOM, KLAC, LRCX, MCK, NKE, NSC, OLN, ASGN, PNC, PPG, QMCO, SHW, SF, TREX, UMBF, UNH, DIS, INFN, FBHS, VCRA, PSX, HASI, SAIC, GOOG, FIVN, ICHR, BRY, IWF, QLS, QUAL, RSP, AEE, ABC, AIT, AXS, BIIB, BA, CPB, CAH, CI, C, COP, STZ, COST, DOV, ECL, ENB, ENS, RE, EXC, FFIN, ASUR, BEN, GD, HSY, PWFL, J, MDLZ, MGRC, MS, PPL, PB, RSG, SON, VLY, WFC, XEL, MPC, BCC, WH, MRNA, MNA, VNQ,

SPY, GBT, IVE, AAPL, VIG, IWO, MSFT, ITCI, DECK, LPLA, V, RCII, DBVT, ALT, SAVA, AGRX, IWP, VBIV, BRK.A, GLD, BAX, WM, ACWV, DVY, FMBI, QCOM, SBUX, VFC, LLY, INTC, MPAA, TGT, LAZY, ALL, AXP, CME, LJPC, PEP, TJX, CARS, IGV, CVX, ED, D, F, HRL, MRK, NWL, NUE, OGE, PKG, SO, SYY, TSN, RTX, WPC, GM, ABT, AFL, AMAT, CINF, KO, GOOGL, WELL, IBM, LMT, MED, MDT, NI, PERI, PM, SIX, FB, MMM, AEP, AMT, BP, BLL, BDX, BBBY, CSX, CCF, CSCO, CTSH, DHI, EME, ETR, EL, FMC, FTK, GIS, GBCI, GPN, MLHR, HUM, INTU, JCOM, KLAC, LRCX, MCK, NKE, NSC, OLN, ASGN, PNC, PPG, QMCO, SHW, SF, TREX, UMBF, UNH, DIS, INFN, FBHS, VCRA, PSX, HASI, SAIC, GOOG, FIVN, ICHR, BRY, IWF, QLS, QUAL, RSP, AEE, ABC, AIT, AXS, BIIB, BA, CPB, CAH, CI, C, COP, STZ, COST, DOV, ECL, ENB, ENS, RE, EXC, FFIN, ASUR, BEN, GD, HSY, PWFL, J, MDLZ, MGRC, MS, PPL, PB, RSG, SON, VLY, WFC, XEL, MPC, BCC, WH, MRNA, MNA, VNQ, Sold Out: KOD, VIAC, FIXX, RVNC, BLDR, IDA, PLUG, VYNE, TA, DWX, REGN, ZGNX, KPTI, K, HAIN, GGG, DEO, DOO,

For the details of FIRST MIDWEST BANK TRUST DIVISION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+midwest+bank+trust+division/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 134,479 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 222,445 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,661 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56% Deere & Co (DE) - 43,214 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 138,306 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.39%

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Gamida Cell Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 302,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Athenex Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.08 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $4.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 414,713 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 29,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 97,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division initiated holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.92 and $31.86, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,077 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 112.85%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 31,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 92.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.6 and $110.11, with an estimated average price of $94.25. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 91,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 43,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 456.52%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $341.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 349.66%. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 226,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 76,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $110.45 and $164.47, with an estimated average price of $136.91.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Homology Medicines Inc. The sale prices were between $9.17 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $29.97, with an estimated average price of $27.68.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74.