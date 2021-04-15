Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Commercial Banking Douglas B Petno Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CEO Commercial Banking of Jpmorgan Chase (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas B Petno (insider trades) sold 11,512 shares of JPM on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $150.9 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial services firm and a banking institution. It is engaged in investment banking, commercial banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, retail financial services, and credit card businesses. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has a market cap of $461.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $152.170000 with a P/E ratio of 17.17 and P/S ratio of 3.92. The dividend yield of Jpmorgan Chase & Co stocks is 2.37%.
CEO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Executive Vice President Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPM stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $150.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.
- Chief Information Officer Lori A Beer sold 15,000 shares of JPM stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $150.9. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.
- Chief Risk Officer Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPM stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $150.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.
