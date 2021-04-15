Agilent Technologies Inc (A) CEO and President Michael R. Mcmullen Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R. Mcmullen (insider trades) sold 8,966 shares of A on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $132.5 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc is engaged in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. Agilent Technologies Inc has a market cap of $40.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.280000 with a P/E ratio of 51.28 and P/S ratio of 7.50. The dividend yield of Agilent Technologies Inc stocks is 0.57%. Agilent Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.30% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of A stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $132.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

CEO and President Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of A stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $130.26. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. Vice President Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of A stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $127.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of A, click here