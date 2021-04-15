Twitter Inc (TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sold $500,990 of Shares

CFO of Twitter Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ned D. Segal (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of TWTR on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $71.57 a share. The total sale was $500,990.

Twitter Inc is a social networking platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Its services are live, which includes live commentary, live connections, and live conversations. It generates a majority of its revenue from advertising. Twitter Inc has a market cap of $57.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.710000 with and P/S ratio of 15.31.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of TWTR stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $71.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Engineering Lead Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of TWTR stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $64.14. The price of the stock has increased by 11.8% since.

Engineering Lead Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of TWTR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $66.53. The price of the stock has increased by 7.79% since.

