>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Twitter Inc (TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sold $500,990 of Shares

April 15, 2021 | About: TWTR +2.82%

CFO of Twitter Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ned D. Segal (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of TWTR on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $71.57 a share. The total sale was $500,990.

Twitter Inc is a social networking platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Its services are live, which includes live commentary, live connections, and live conversations. It generates a majority of its revenue from advertising. Twitter Inc has a market cap of $57.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.710000 with and P/S ratio of 15.31.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of TWTR stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $71.57. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Engineering Lead Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of TWTR stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $64.14. The price of the stock has increased by 11.8% since.
  • Engineering Lead Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of TWTR stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $66.53. The price of the stock has increased by 7.79% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWTR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)