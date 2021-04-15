Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) CFO & COO Greef Roderick De Sold $720,660 of Shares

CFO & COO of Biolife Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Greef Roderick De (insider trades) sold 20,919 shares of BLFS on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $34.45 a share. The total sale was $720,660.

BioLife Solutions Inc manufactures proprietary and generic cGMP biopreservation media products, generic formulations of blood stem cell freezing media products, custom product formulation packaging services and contract aseptic manufacturing formulation. Biolife Solutions Inc has a market cap of $1.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.700000 with and P/S ratio of 18.64. Biolife Solutions Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BLFS stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $35.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.59% since.

President & CEO Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BLFS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $36.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.75% since.

President & CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BLFS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $35.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of BLFS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $36.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.75% since.

CFO & COO Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BLFS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $35.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.

CFO & COO Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of BLFS stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $39.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Marcus Schulz sold 224 shares of BLFS stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $35.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.79% since.

Chief Quality Officer Karen A. Foster sold 3,414 shares of BLFS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $36.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.75% since.

Exec VP & Chief Scientific Off Aby J. Mathew sold 4,020 shares of BLFS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $36.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.75% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BLFS stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $36.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.75% since.

Exec VP & Chief Scientific Off Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of BLFS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $35.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.74% since.

