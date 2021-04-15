Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) Chairman and CEO David Joseph Meyer Sold $1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Titan Machinery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Joseph Meyer (insider trades) sold 40,036 shares of TITN on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $26.13 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Titan Machinery Inc is engaged in retail sale, service and rental of agricultural and construction machinery. It sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes. Titan Machinery Inc has a market cap of $594.270 million; its shares were traded at around $26.350000 with a P/E ratio of 31.00 and P/S ratio of 0.41. Titan Machinery Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 51.70% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner David Joseph Meyer sold 359,964 shares of TITN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $26.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.

