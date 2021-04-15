>
Verisign Inc (VRSN) Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos Sold $2.4 million of Shares

April 15, 2021 | About: VRSN +2.18%

Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D James Bidzos (insider trades) sold 12,000 shares of VRSN on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $203.69 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

VeriSign Inc is a part of the internet content industry. It provides domain name registry and internet security for websites and enterprises around the world. Verisign Inc has a market cap of $23.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $208.320000 with a P/E ratio of 29.53 and P/S ratio of 18.99. Verisign Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Verisign Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VRSN stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $203.69. The price of the stock has increased by 2.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VRSN stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 4.16% since.

