David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

Port Of Redwood City, CA, based Investment company David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q1, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owns 15 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHH, XLF, XME,

SCHH, XLF, XME, Added Positions: PBW, SDY,

PBW, SDY, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, JQUA, ADBE, MSFT,

GOOGL, JQUA, ADBE, MSFT, Sold Out: ARKG, JPST, GBIL, QQQ, CAPE,

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 290,556 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,797 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 44,942 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 171,135 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 50,659 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $42.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.69%. The holding were 171,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 156,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 81,881 shares as of 2021-03-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.57%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 36,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The sale prices were between $175.48 and $193.03, with an estimated average price of $184.51.