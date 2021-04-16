>
Take-two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Chairman, CEO Strauss Zelnick Sold $49.6 million of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: TTWO +0.58%

Chairman, CEO of Take-two Interactive Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Strauss Zelnick (insider trades) sold 270,984 shares of TTWO on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $182.9 a share. The total sale was $49.6 million.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is a developer, marketer and publisher of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. It develops and publishes products through its two wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K. Take-two Interactive Software Inc has a market cap of $21.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $182.500000 with a P/E ratio of 42.75 and P/S ratio of 6.36.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of TTWO stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $182.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Karl Slatoff sold 270,984 shares of TTWO stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $182.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

