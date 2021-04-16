Tai Cheung Holdings Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Tai Cheung Holdings (HKSE:00088, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of HK$4.9 per share and the market cap of HK$3.1 billion, Tai Cheung Holdings stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Tai Cheung Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because Tai Cheung Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Tai Cheung Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 8.26, which is better than 85% of the companies in Real Estate industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Tai Cheung Holdings at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Tai Cheung Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Tai Cheung Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Tai Cheung Holdings has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of HK$35.9 million and earnings of HK$0.069 a share. Its operating margin of -224.51% in the bottom 10% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Tai Cheung Holdings's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Tai Cheung Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Tai Cheung Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Tai Cheung Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.6%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Real Estate industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Tai Cheung Holdings's return on invested capital is -1.95, and its cost of capital is 5.82. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Tai Cheung Holdings is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Tai Cheung Holdings (HKSE:00088, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 92% of the companies in Real Estate industry. To learn more about Tai Cheung Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

