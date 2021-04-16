>
Novocure (NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger Sold $19.2 million of Shares

April 16, 2021 | About: NVCR +6.9%

CEO of Novocure (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Asaf Danziger (insider trades) sold 97,973 shares of NVCR on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $196.34 a share. The total sale was $19.2 million.

NovoCure Ltd is a medical systems developer in the United States. Its primary product is the TTFields delivery system, which is a low-intensity therapy to combat acute tumors. Novocure Ltd has a market cap of $20.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $198.830000 with a P/E ratio of 1046.48 and P/S ratio of 43.83.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of NVCR stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $196.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Chairman William F Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NVCR stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $199.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.
  • Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NVCR stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $198.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.
  • Executive Chairman William F Doyle sold 7,928 shares of NVCR stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $134.12. The price of the stock has increased by 48.25% since.
  • Chief Science Officer Uri Weinberg sold 3,892 shares of NVCR stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 42.02% since.
  • Chief Science Officer Uri Weinberg sold 2,835 shares of NVCR stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 42.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NVCR, click here

.

