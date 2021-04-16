Royce International Premier Fund Buys New Work SE, Learning Technologies Group PLC, NICE Information Service Co, Sells TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, Bossard Holding AG, Cosel Co

Investment company Royce International Premier Fund (Current Portfolio) buys New Work SE, Learning Technologies Group PLC, NICE Information Service Co, discoverIE Group PLC, OBIC Business Consultants Co, sells TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, Bossard Holding AG, Cosel Co, IRESS, Lagercrantz Group AB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce International Premier Fund. As of 2021Q1, Royce International Premier Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LTG, 030190, DSCV,
- Added Positions: NWO, 4733, CHR, CRL, GVS, MRL, RST, IPH, LOOMIS, KAR, 9746, BVS, FPE3, 9744, SIM, ODPV3, 7476, DIA, 9759, VCT, AIAENG, OSSR, TNE, DOKA, 9790, INTER, DPLM, 7749,
- Reduced Positions: IMCD, NOEJ, IRE, PGHN, ALIG, CRDA, LAGR B, AFX, XPP, AIF, HSN, LEHN, MSI, BRAV, 2412, HPOL B, AAD, SPX, ASHM, 6383,
- Sold Out: TGS, BOSN, 6905,
For the details of Royce International Premier Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+international+premier+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Royce International Premier Fund
- IPH Ltd (IPH) - 7,122,918 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%
- Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN) - 8,244,355 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- TKC Corp (9746) - 1,006,600 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- Meitec Corp (9744) - 575,500 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- dorma+kaba Holding AG (DOKA) - 42,700 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in Learning Technologies Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $1.5 and $1.82, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.704000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 6,053,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NICE Information Service Co Ltd (030190)
Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in NICE Information Service Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21150 and $25350, with an estimated average price of $22964.2. The stock is now traded at around $23900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 541,461 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: discoverIE Group PLC (DSCV)
Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in discoverIE Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,200,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New Work SE (NWO)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in New Work SE by 361.40%. The purchase prices were between $214 and $290.5, with an estimated average price of $238.73. The stock is now traded at around $250.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 67,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd (4733)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in OBIC Business Consultants Co Ltd by 414.26%. The purchase prices were between $5800 and $7130, with an estimated average price of $6467.38. The stock is now traded at around $5910.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 259,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHR)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S by 84.98%. The purchase prices were between $514.2 and $634.8, with an estimated average price of $561.47. The stock is now traded at around $578.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 222,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carel Industries SpA (CRL)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Carel Industries SpA by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 837,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GVS SpA (GVS)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in GVS SpA by 191.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 583,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Marlowe PLC (MRL)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Marlowe PLC by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $5.73 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,644,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA (TGS)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA. The sale prices were between $108.8 and $162, with an estimated average price of $134.88.Sold Out: Bossard Holding AG (BOSN)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Bossard Holding AG. The sale prices were between $175.6 and $216.5, with an estimated average price of $202.42.Sold Out: Cosel Co Ltd (6905)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Cosel Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1046 and $1306, with an estimated average price of $1164.33.Reduced: IRESS Ltd (IRE)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in IRESS Ltd by 20.69%. The sale prices were between $8.99 and $10.72, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 1,625,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Lagercrantz Group AB (LAGR B)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Lagercrantz Group AB by 23.41%. The sale prices were between $68 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $74.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 680,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.
