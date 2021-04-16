>
Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Results

April 16, 2021 | About: HBM -6.41%

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, : HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the company’s first quarter 2021 results.

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date:Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Time:8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast:www.hudbay.com
Dial in:1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 and post it on the company’s website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay’s website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, : HBM) is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé
Director, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
[email protected]

