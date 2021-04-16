>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Appointment of Johanna Mercier to Board of Directors

April 16, 2021 | About: NAS:NBIX +1.04%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2021

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced the appointment of Johanna Mercier to its Board of Directors. Ms. Mercier is the Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, with responsibility for the global commercialization of Gilead's medicines.

(PRNewsfoto/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.)

"We are pleased to add Johanna Mercier to the Board of Directors at Neurocrine Biosciences," said William H. Rastetter, Chairman of the Board of Neurocrine Biosciences. "Johanna is an accomplished commercial leader and her extensive global experience within the biopharmaceutical industry will be invaluable to Neurocrine and our Board of Directors."

Johanna joined Gilead Sciences in 2019 as Chief Commercial Officer after 25 years at Bristol Myers Squibb, where she served in a number of executive leadership positions, gaining broad experience across geographies and in all aspects of the commercial business. In her time at Bristol Myers Squibb, she drove strong commercial strategy and performance with multiple launches that changed the standard of care in melanoma and renal cancers.

Johanna holds a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Montreal and an MBA from Concordia University. She is a member of the board of the University of Southern California's Leonard D. Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics. Johanna is also a member of World 50.

About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering life-changing treatments for people with serious, challenging and under-addressed neurological, endocrine and psychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis*, uterine fibroids* and clinical programs in multiple therapeutic areas. For nearly three decades, Neurocrine Biosciences has specialized in targeting and interrupting disease-causing mechanisms involving the interconnected pathways of the nervous and endocrine systems. For more information, visit neurocrine.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn. (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-announces-appointment-of-johanna-mercier-to-board-of-directors-301270422.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.


