>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CIT to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

April 16, 2021 | About: NYSE:CIT +0.74%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced it will issue its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The press release will be issued at 8:00 a.m. ET via PR Newswire and on the CIT News website.

(PRNewsfoto/CIT Group Inc.)

An investor presentation, financial supplement and prepared remarks will be posted in the Presentations & Events section of CIT's Investor Relations website shortly after the press release is issued.

Information in CIT's earnings release and supplemental documents speak only as of the date and time of their release. CIT expressly disclaims and undertakes no responsibility to update or alter such information based on new information, future events or otherwise.

About CIT:

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

Contacts




MEDIA RELATIONS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Gina Proia

Barbara Callahan

212-771-6008

973-740-5058

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301270171.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)