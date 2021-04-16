Yacktman Focused Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Microsoft Corp, KT&G Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Sodexo

Investment company Yacktman Focused Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Microsoft Corp, KT&G Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Sodexo, Rinnai Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Focused Fund. As of 2021Q1, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 56 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNQ, BRK.B, NOC, LMT, LHX, 005385, 005387,

CNQ, BRK.B, NOC, LMT, LHX, 005385, 005387, Added Positions: MSFT, 033780, BOL,

MSFT, 033780, BOL, Reduced Positions: M, 005935, NWSA, DIS, SW, 5947, FOX,