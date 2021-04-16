Yacktman Focused Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, Microsoft Corp, KT&G Corp, Sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Sodexo

Investment company Yacktman Focused Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Natural Resources, Microsoft Corp, KT&G Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells Macy's Inc, News Corp, Sodexo, Rinnai Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Focused Fund. As of 2021Q1, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 56 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CNQ, BRK.B, NOC, LMT, LHX, 005385, 005387,
- Added Positions: MSFT, 033780, BOL,
- Reduced Positions: M, 005935, NWSA, DIS, SW, 5947, FOX,
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 6,650,000 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
- Bollore SA (BOL) - 51,746,528 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.54%
- Brenntag SE (BNR) - 1,650,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
- Associated British Foods PLC (ABF) - 3,700,000 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio.
Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,047,999 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $271.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $345.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $391.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $210.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. New Purchase: Hyundai Motor Co (005385)
Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Hyundai Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $89300 and $124500, with an estimated average price of $109977. The stock is now traded at around $111000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 219,279 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 58.54%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Added: KT&G Corp (033780)
Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in KT&G Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $78100 and $83400, with an estimated average price of $80620. The stock is now traded at around $82900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)
Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 63.08%. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: News Corp (NWSA)
Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in News Corp by 28.39%. The sale prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 3,685,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Sodexo (SW)
Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Sodexo by 25%. The sale prices were between $68.36 and $86.62, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 600,000 shares as of 2021-03-31. Reduced: Rinnai Corp (5947)
Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Rinnai Corp by 42.03%. The sale prices were between $10780 and $12740, with an estimated average price of $11571.6. The stock is now traded at around $11570.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 160,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
