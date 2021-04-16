Presima Inc. Buys Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co, CubeSmart

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Presima Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, W.P. Carey Inc, Life Storage Inc, Agree Realty Corp, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co, CubeSmart, Retail Properties of America Inc, EPR Properties during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Presima Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Presima Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AIRC, ADC, AMT, KMI, SBAC, SRE, WMB, ES, ED, AWK, LNG, EIX, OKE, AIV,

AIRC, ADC, AMT, KMI, SBAC, SRE, WMB, ES, ED, AWK, LNG, EIX, OKE, AIV, Added Positions: ELS, WPC, LSI, PLD, DLR, VICI, CPT, CCI, HPP, AVB, WELL, COLD, EQR, PGRE, GLPI, SBRA, SITC, NNN, HR, DEA, STOR, KRG, ACC,

ELS, WPC, LSI, PLD, DLR, VICI, CPT, CCI, HPP, AVB, WELL, COLD, EQR, PGRE, GLPI, SBRA, SITC, NNN, HR, DEA, STOR, KRG, ACC, Reduced Positions: INVH, CUBE, RPAI, REG, SLG, SPG, HIW, PEAK, OFC, PDM,

INVH, CUBE, RPAI, REG, SLG, SPG, HIW, PEAK, OFC, PDM, Sold Out: DRH, EPR, AIV, AIV, CXP,

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 820,660 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.59% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 522,200 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 300,200 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) - 2,012,200 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 387,070 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 280,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $69.43, with an estimated average price of $65.22. The stock is now traded at around $69.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 78,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.608400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $65, with an estimated average price of $62.22. The stock is now traded at around $67.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 831,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 34.69%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $72.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 564,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 242.41%. The purchase prices were between $76.43 and $88.71, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $91.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 163,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 148.66%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 157,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 138.25%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $178.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $8.02 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.48.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $3.72 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $14.78.

Presima Inc. reduced to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 23.71%. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Presima Inc. still held 1,326,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Presima Inc. reduced to a holding in CubeSmart by 58.47%. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Presima Inc. still held 204,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.