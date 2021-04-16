IMMrayâ„¢ PanCan-d highlighted in meeting arranged by Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

LUND, Sweden, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia's bloodtest IMMray™ PanCan-d was mentioned in the seminar "The latest in early detection for pancreatic cancer" arranged by Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org) on April 15, 2021.

Dr. Rosalie Sears, professor in the department of molecular and medical genetics at Oregon Health and Science University, expressed her enthusiasm for Immunovias bloodtest and the test performance. She was especially impressed by the fact that a non-invasive bloodtest can be used to detect early stages I and II of pancreatic cancer which is crucial for improving treatment outcomes in pancreatic cancer care.

Oregon Health and Science University is one out of 23 centers participating in Immunovia's study PanFAM-1, one of the largest prospective studies to date focusing on early diagnosis in high-risk individuals with Familial/Hereditary Pancreatic Cancer (FPC).

See Dr. Rosalie Sears describing Immunovia's bloodtest IMMray™ PanCan-d here: https://youtu.be/7fEyoeWAO14

The recording of the meeting can be found here: https://www.pancan.org/facing-pancreatic-cancer/patient-services/educational-events/event/webinar/the-latest-in-early-detection-for-pancreatic-cancer/

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1. The final validation study was completed in Q1 2021. Commercial testing will begin in Q2 after the accreditaion of Immunovia Dx Laboratory in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA.

IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

