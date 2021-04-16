Motco Buys The Home Depot Inc, Walmart Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, Starbucks Corp, Coca-Cola Co

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Motco (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Walmart Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, WEC Energy Group Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells Philip Morris International Inc, Starbucks Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, American National Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Motco. As of 2021Q1, Motco owns 446 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FMB, SBAC, IQI, EXG, VNT, Added Positions: HD, WMT, BK, WEC, MRK, CCI, LMT, K, MCD, VZ, PFE, DLR, AEP, NSRGY, UL, CSCO, PAYX, HAS, PEP, SRE, BCE, MMM, DUK, CVS, GPC, LHX, IP, MO, APD, TOTL, BMY, QCOM, CRM, T, UPS, SLF, MU, SPGI, ETN, EMR, MDLZ, GLD, USB, TXN, COST, JNJ, ROP, PXD, ENB, NVS, ADBE, ECL, IDV, IVV, BABA, ZTS, V, BDX, CVX, NEE, VCIT, VCSH, VEA, VTI, IAU, EMLP, ACC, IGF, JNK, SCHC, CONE, AEE, EVRG, VNQ, AMT,

PM, SBUX, KO, PEG, AAPL, MS, PYPL, ANAT, CSX, DIS, MDY, MCHP, FANG, JPM, CMCSA, GOOGL, NKE, AVGO, AMZN, HON, APH, BXP, XOM, SPY, VTV, ACN, ATVI, BRK.B, BLK, FIS, CLX, CL, LLY, ICE, SLB, TMO, GOOG, DTH, IBB, ABT, AMGN, BAC, CAT, DHR, FCFS, IBM, INTC, NVDA, NFLX, LIN, PG, PSA, SPG, LUV, TJX, RTX, UNH, WBA, YUM, PMM, MA, IJH, IJR, IWR, VIG, VUG, VWO, XBI, CB, PLD, AMD, AFL, ALXN, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMP, ADI, APA, AVB, AVY, BP, BAX, BA, CCL, CME, CI, C, COP, STZ, GLW, CMI, DTE, DE, D, DD, EOG, EW, EA, ETR, EQIX, EQR, EL, EXC, FDX, FITB, FISV, GRMN, GD, GE, GIS, GSK, GPN, PEAK, WELL, HRL, ITW, ILMN, TT, IFF, JLL, KLAC, KEY, KMB, LOW, MAR, MLM, MAS, MDT, MET, MSI, VTRS, NEM, JWN, NSC, ES, NOC, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PPL, PFG, PRU, PHM, RPM, O, ROK, ROST, SHW, SWKS, SO, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TGT, TSCO, RIG, UAL, UGI, VFC, NS, VTR, WAB, WM, WFC, WY, WMB, XEL, BKN, DNP, NXP, CXE, RQI, PTY, ETG, TMUS, DAL, DFS, TAK, DG, CHTR, KMI, ABBV, VOYA, ENVA, QRVO, KHC, YUMC, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, AMJ, DIA, GSLC, IJT, ITOT, IWF, IYR, VGT, XLK, Sold Out: HEFA, IWN, PE, OEF, AES, ABMD, A, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALNY, DOX, HES, ABC, IVZ, ANSS, AON, AMAT, ADM, AZPN, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BLL, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BWA, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPB, COF, KMX, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CRL, SCHW, CHKP, CHE, LNG, XEC, CTAS, CTSH, CMA, CAG, CNX, ED, COO, CPA, CPRT, CCK, DHI, XRAY, DRI, DVA, DLTR, DCI, DOV, EMN, EIX, EFX, EXPE, EXPO, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FICO, FAST, FNF, FHN, FE, FLEX, FCX, IT, GILD, MNST, HIG, HP, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HST, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, HUN, INFO, INCY, IPG, INTU, ISRG, IRM, JKHY, J, JCI, KIM, KSS, KR, LRCX, LEN, LII, LNC, MDU, MGM, MAN, MRO, MMC, MKC, MCK, MTD, MHK, TAP, MCO, MUR, NRG, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PCG, PKG, PH, PTEN, PRGO, PVH, PNW, RL, NTR, BKNG, PGR, PWR, DGX, RRC, REGN, RF, RNR, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROL, RY, RCL, POOL, SMG, STX, SEE, SRCL, TTWO, TFX, TPX, TER, TXT, THO, GL, TRN, TSN, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, VAR, VRSN, VRTX, VSAT, VNO, WRB, GWW, WAT, ANTM, WLTW, WYNN, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, L, TDG, BBL, LDOS, IPGP, AIMC, IBKR, CLR, TEL, LULU, CXO, VMW, MSCI, SGT, KDP, FTNT, LEA, SSNC, TSLA, KKR, LYB, KMF, GM, HCA, MPC, UI, APTV, WPX, NOW, BFAM, COTY, CDW, RNG, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, SYF, CDK, KEYS, LBRDK, UNVR, ENR, HPE, NGVT, SITE, ASIX, NTNX, LW, PK, IR, CEIX, NVT, DOCU, CHX, WH, PRSP, ELAN, GTXMQ, ACA, DELL, FOXA, AMCR, BSY, XLP,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,845 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 115,570 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,653 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.71% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 304,111 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 33,204 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%

Motco initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $57.18, with an estimated average price of $56.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $286.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco initiated holding in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $12.53 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $12.89. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 125.51%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $326.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 45,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1659.36%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 53,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 10885.40%. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 125,673 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 1931.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $96.731000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 42,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 425.80%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,167 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 1367.61%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $376.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Motco sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87.

Motco sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Motco sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Motco sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Motco sold out a holding in Textron Inc. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $56.08, with an estimated average price of $50.67.

Motco sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $65.65 and $75.45, with an estimated average price of $70.36.