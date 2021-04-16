>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Roffman Miller Associates Inc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

April 16, 2021 | About: AAPL -0.43% MSFT +0.35% GOOGL -0.22% HD +1.06% DIS +0.46% JNJ +0.97% SCHP -0.06% MKC +0.12% BMY +1.21% TIP -0.05% BND -0.25%

Investment company Roffman Miller Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, The Home Depot Inc, sells McCormick Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roffman Miller Associates Inc . As of 2021Q1, Roffman Miller Associates Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roffman+miller+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 940,154 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.46%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 634,717 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.56%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 454,234 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 390,451 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 504,070 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.78%
New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.621200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 71,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.832000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 940,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 634,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 221,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $326.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 390,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 420,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 436,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC . Also check out:

1. ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROFFMAN MILLER ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)