Roffman Miller Associates Inc Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells McCormick Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Roffman Miller Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, The Home Depot Inc, sells McCormick Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roffman Miller Associates Inc . As of 2021Q1, Roffman Miller Associates Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHP,

SCHP, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, DIS, HD, JNJ, JPM, HON, SYK, MCD, AXP, ADP, EXPO, MMM, FDX, PEP, MDT, DEO, RPM, ACN, TXN, FB, CL, CRM, APD, MRK, NDSN, VZ, CHD, ADBE, DHR, V, CB, APH, TMO, AME, JCI, AFL, BAC, TJX, PPL, SJI, VFC, ALC, KMB, AMZN, STZ, ARTNA, PFE, NEE, GOOG, SPY, XOM, DFS, IBM, VONG,

AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, DIS, HD, JNJ, JPM, HON, SYK, MCD, AXP, ADP, EXPO, MMM, FDX, PEP, MDT, DEO, RPM, ACN, TXN, FB, CL, CRM, APD, MRK, NDSN, VZ, CHD, ADBE, DHR, V, CB, APH, TMO, AME, JCI, AFL, BAC, TJX, PPL, SJI, VFC, ALC, KMB, AMZN, STZ, ARTNA, PFE, NEE, GOOG, SPY, XOM, DFS, IBM, VONG, Reduced Positions: BA, UGI, BIV, VBR, VTI,

BA, UGI, BIV, VBR, VTI, Sold Out: MKC, BMY, TIP, BND,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 940,154 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 634,717 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.56% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 454,234 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 390,451 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 504,070 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.78%

Roffman Miller Associates Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.621200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 71,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $133.832000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 940,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 634,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2279.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 221,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $326.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 390,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 32.89%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 420,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $161.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 436,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $82.9 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $88.97.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.