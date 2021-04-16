Sib Llc Buys FuboTV Inc, Sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Sib Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FuboTV Inc, sells Dick's Sporting Goods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sib Llc. As of 2021Q1, Sib Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FUBO,

FUBO, Added Positions: BPMC,

BPMC, Reduced Positions: ODFL,

ODFL, Sold Out: DKS,

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 87,305 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78% Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 216,316 shares, 12.19% of the total portfolio. Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 61,631 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 110,707 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 313,639 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio.

Sib Llc initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $18.963700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 127,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sib Llc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96.