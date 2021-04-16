New England Research & Management, Inc. Buys Canadian National Railway Co, Anthem Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Oshkosh Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company New England Research & Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian National Railway Co, Anthem Inc, Walmart Inc, Virtu Financial Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Lowe's Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Oshkosh Corp, CarMax Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Research & Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, New England Research & Management, Inc. owns 162 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CNI, ANTM, VIRT, SPGI, DCI, UNH, CMI, SPG, ZM, EOG, FTV, RIO, MAS, BK, UTHR, QCOM, BLL, DAL, MGM, TXN, LII, TTWO, AMD, NX, ZBH, FTDR, MKTX, RIDE, PLTR, NVTA, BR, AMCR, BEP, ORCL, WYNN, ARCT, GS, FSLR, IBP, BAC, LIN, SLB, MU, CNBKA,

CNI, ANTM, VIRT, SPGI, DCI, UNH, CMI, SPG, ZM, EOG, FTV, RIO, MAS, BK, UTHR, QCOM, BLL, DAL, MGM, TXN, LII, TTWO, AMD, NX, ZBH, FTDR, MKTX, RIDE, PLTR, NVTA, BR, AMCR, BEP, ORCL, WYNN, ARCT, GS, FSLR, IBP, BAC, LIN, SLB, MU, CNBKA, Added Positions: WMT, CVS, KMB, SYF, BA, FISV, BMY, NEE, APD, CMCSA, PPG, QSR, CHD, KNX, CTAS, DIS, NTDOY, REGN, PG, CARR, GE, CSX, MS, QRVO, AMZN, MRK, FB, MSFT, GSK, KO, NKE, CRM, PNR, LRCX, INVH, V, BSX,

WMT, CVS, KMB, SYF, BA, FISV, BMY, NEE, APD, CMCSA, PPG, QSR, CHD, KNX, CTAS, DIS, NTDOY, REGN, PG, CARR, GE, CSX, MS, QRVO, AMZN, MRK, FB, MSFT, GSK, KO, NKE, CRM, PNR, LRCX, INVH, V, BSX, Reduced Positions: LOW, JNJ, DHI, BRKS, ATVI, LLY, AGR, K, INTC, PATK, MRNA, AZEK, MMM, AMWD, MCD, GOOGL, HON, WASH, PFE, CSCO, CCI, URI, OC, JNPR, T, PEP, ELAN, IDXX, PWR, LITE,

LOW, JNJ, DHI, BRKS, ATVI, LLY, AGR, K, INTC, PATK, MRNA, AZEK, MMM, AMWD, MCD, GOOGL, HON, WASH, PFE, CSCO, CCI, URI, OC, JNPR, T, PEP, ELAN, IDXX, PWR, LITE, Sold Out: OSK, KMX, CWH, SNA, GNRC, FLGT, CIEN, IFF, BMRN, SJM, PHM, BABA, AVT, JCI, HZO, RCII, EBS, TWLO, CTXS, GOOS, KR, R, TRN, CRUS, JPM, STZ, BBY, EA,

For the details of New England Research & Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+research+%26+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 71,685 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 92,537 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,164 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 25,295 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.72% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 28,788 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.48%

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $101.17 and $118.12, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $118.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $287.7 and $371.31, with an estimated average price of $321.08. The stock is now traded at around $373.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 4,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.05, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 50,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $376.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.92 and $62.31, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $387.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 80.57%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 352.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.749800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 24,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 38.48%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 42,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 234.39%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $250.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 211.38%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.51 and $43.43, with an estimated average price of $35.6.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22.

New England Research & Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16.