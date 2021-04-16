Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Otter Tail Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

Investment company Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Otter Tail Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2021Q1, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWM, IWR, USFR, WFC, SPYV, VEA, ABT, SYK, AGG, SCHM, LUMN,
- Added Positions: SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, ITOT, VO, VB, SPY, VSS, VOO, USB, GOOGL, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, SPIP, SPIB, EBND, TGT, GGG, SPMD, DCI, GWX, AMZN,
- Sold Out: TLT, OTTR, FLRN,
For the details of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valtinson+bruner+financial+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 423,603 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.68%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 155,409 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.53%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 113,984 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 77,570 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 19,670 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 19,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 56,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 17,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.999200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.191100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.288000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,196 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 155,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 57,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 66.21%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.58%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.Sold Out: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in Otter Tail Corp. The sale prices were between $39.6 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.77.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $30.62.
