HT Partners LLC Buys Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Essex, CT, based Investment company HT Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Tesla Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HT Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, HT Partners LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSCO, JPM,

CSCO, JPM, Added Positions: BNDX, BSV, BIV, BLV, VMBS, VCSH, FIVG, AMZN, V, BND, VEA, VWO, FB, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, GOOGL, BRK.B, VXUS, NOBL,

BNDX, BSV, BIV, BLV, VMBS, VCSH, FIVG, AMZN, V, BND, VEA, VWO, FB, AAPL, MSFT, JNJ, GOOGL, BRK.B, VXUS, NOBL, Reduced Positions: SCHB, EFA, EEM, XOM, LLY, VZ, SCHX, SPY, T, DHR, INTC,

SCHB, EFA, EEM, XOM, LLY, VZ, SCHX, SPY, T, DHR, INTC, Sold Out: TSLA,

For the details of HT Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ht+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,209,539 shares, 38.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 634,336 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 431,445 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 254,592 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.70% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 306,456 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.02%

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,966 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HT Partners LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 68.42%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,522 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 96.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3391.901700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HT Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 80.04%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

HT Partners LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.