Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Moderna Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Investment company Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Moderna Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Qualcomm Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners. As of 2021Q1, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owns 116 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 668,067 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 346,230 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,185,374 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.18% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 80,620 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 125,326 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.99%

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $168.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,806 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $91.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 1,185,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,084,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $298.63 and $331.66, with an estimated average price of $314.78. The stock is now traded at around $341.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $239.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.