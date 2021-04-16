Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Kansas City Southern, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Edinburgh, Scotland, X0, based Investment company Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Kansas City Southern, Spotify Technology SA, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc. As of 2021Q1, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JCI, KSU, SPOT,

JCI, KSU, SPOT, Added Positions: CME, ATVI, FIS, AMZN, KR, LIN, AMGN,

CME, ATVI, FIS, AMZN, KR, LIN, AMGN, Reduced Positions: VWO, VOO, VPL, AAPL, MSFT, VGK, NKE, COST, EL, CTAS, APD, VHT, GOOGL, KLAC, AXP, WM, ROST, JPM, ORLY, VNQ, DFS, NDAQ, VFH, BA, COP, EBAY, ZBH, MMC, INTC, CMCSA, GOOG, CSCO, CMI, JNJ, MS, CL, IVV, INTU, MCD, MTD, SYY, XEL, SLB, MCK, CB, PM,

VWO, VOO, VPL, AAPL, MSFT, VGK, NKE, COST, EL, CTAS, APD, VHT, GOOGL, KLAC, AXP, WM, ROST, JPM, ORLY, VNQ, DFS, NDAQ, VFH, BA, COP, EBAY, ZBH, MMC, INTC, CMCSA, GOOG, CSCO, CMI, JNJ, MS, CL, IVV, INTU, MCD, MTD, SYY, XEL, SLB, MCK, CB, PM, Sold Out: VGT, EWJ, ICE, EPP, FLIR, VNQI, LLY, VLO, UBS, LEA, EEM, FTI,

CME Group Inc (CME) - 90,559 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,308 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,328 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 28,575 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,919 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.44%

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $62.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $257.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $252.59 and $364.59, with an estimated average price of $312.17. The stock is now traded at around $293.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 91.46%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3391.901700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $47.94 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $50.07.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.