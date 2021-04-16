>
Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Oracle Corp, Barnes Group Inc

April 16, 2021 | About: SCHG -0.04% ESGU +0.13% SCHV +0.37% AMZN +0.56% DIS +0.46% MS -3.24% NEE +1.27% PFE +2.59% TSLA +1.11% TD +0.35% ORCL +0.63% B -0.55%

Investment company Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Morgan Stanley, Amazon.com Inc, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Oracle Corp, Barnes Group Inc, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Financial Advisors, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 923,451 shares, 31.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 484,535 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  3. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 288,369 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 92,926 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.28%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,027 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $81.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $733.327100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.28%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 92,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 644.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.187000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 43,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.51%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3391.901700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Sold Out: Barnes Group Inc (B)

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Sold Out: Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH)

Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.39 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $13.35.



