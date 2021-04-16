>
PRNewswire
Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 4, 2021

April 16, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR -0.93%

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., April 16, 2021

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 4, 2021.

"As expected, the men's NCAA basketball championship took the trophy for this week's broadcast rating and stickiness, but Spanish-language programming notably continued to garner significantly strong audience loyalty despite being lower on the ratings side, demonstrating the value for advertisers seeking to reach engaged audiences," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 4, 2021)


RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

153

1

2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship1

CBS

4/3/2021

2

150

147

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

3/31/2021

3

150

71

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

3/29/2021

4

142

85

La hija del embajador

UNIV

3/29/2021

5

141

9

Chicago Fire

NBC

3/31/2021

6

140

19

Blue Bloods

CBS

4/2/2021

7

138

13

Chicago P.D.

NBC

3/31/2021

8

137

88

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

3/31/2021

9

137

122

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

3/29/2021

10

134

77

Mira quién baila All Stars

UNIV

4/4/2021

11

134

10

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC

4/1/2021

12

133

89

La Rosa de Guadalupe

UNIV

3/31/2021

13

133

149

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

4/4/2021

14

131

24

Magnum P.I.

CBS

4/2/2021

15

131

7

The Voice

NBC

3/29/2021

16

131

8

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC

4/1/2021

17

130

18

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

4/4/2021

18

129

5

Chicago Med

NBC

3/31/2021

19

128

30

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

4/1/2021

20

127

131

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

3/29/2021


[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 4, 2021)


RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

149

91

Mahalia

LIFE

4/3/2021

2

146

111

The Walking Dead

AMC

4/4/2021

3

145

39

One Perfect Wedding

HALL

4/3/2021

4

143

25

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

3/30/2021

5

143

44

90 Day Fiance

TLC

4/4/2021

6

142

32

When Calls the Heart

HALL

4/4/2021

7

141

1

2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament1

TBS

3/30/2021

8

140

110

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

3/31/2021

9

138

910

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

4/3/2021

10

132

122

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

3/30/2021

11

130

214

Married at First Sight

LIFE

3/31/2021

12

129

129

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

3/31/2021

13

129

75

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

3/29/2021

14

128

257

Resident Alien

SYFY

3/31/2021

15

128

161

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

4/4/2021

16

127

824

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

3/29/2021

17

127

189

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

4/4/2021

18

122

571

Friendship Never Dies

LMN

4/2/2021

19

122

14

2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament2

ESPN

4/2/2021

20

121

228

The First 48

A&E

4/1/2021


[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]


The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-april-4-2021-301270642.html

SOURCE Comscore


