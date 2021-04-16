Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 4, 2021

RESTON, Va., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 4, 2021.

"As expected, the men's NCAA basketball championship took the trophy for this week's broadcast rating and stickiness, but Spanish-language programming notably continued to garner significantly strong audience loyalty despite being lower on the ratings side, demonstrating the value for advertisers seeking to reach engaged audiences," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 4, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 153 1 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship1 CBS 4/3/2021 2 150 147 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 3/31/2021 3 150 71 Vencer el desamor UNIV 3/29/2021 4 142 85 La hija del embajador UNIV 3/29/2021 5 141 9 Chicago Fire NBC 3/31/2021 6 140 19 Blue Bloods CBS 4/2/2021 7 138 13 Chicago P.D. NBC 3/31/2021 8 137 88 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 3/31/2021 9 137 122 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 3/29/2021 10 134 77 Mira quién baila All Stars UNIV 4/4/2021 11 134 10 Law & Order: Organized Crime NBC 4/1/2021 12 133 89 La Rosa de Guadalupe UNIV 3/31/2021 13 133 149 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 4/4/2021 14 131 24 Magnum P.I. CBS 4/2/2021 15 131 7 The Voice NBC 3/29/2021 16 131 8 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit NBC 4/1/2021 17 130 18 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 4/4/2021 18 129 5 Chicago Med NBC 3/31/2021 19 128 30 Grey's Anatomy ABC 4/1/2021 20 127 131 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 3/29/2021

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 4, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 149 91 Mahalia LIFE 4/3/2021 2 146 111 The Walking Dead AMC 4/4/2021 3 145 39 One Perfect Wedding HALL 4/3/2021 4 143 25 The Curse of Oak Island HST 3/30/2021 5 143 44 90 Day Fiance TLC 4/4/2021 6 142 32 When Calls the Heart HALL 4/4/2021 7 141 1 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament1 TBS 3/30/2021 8 140 110 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 3/31/2021 9 138 910 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 4/3/2021 10 132 122 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 3/30/2021 11 130 214 Married at First Sight LIFE 3/31/2021 12 129 129 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 3/31/2021 13 129 75 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 3/29/2021 14 128 257 Resident Alien SYFY 3/31/2021 15 128 161 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 4/4/2021 16 127 824 Fatal Attraction TVONE 3/29/2021 17 127 189 Married to Medicine BRAVO 4/4/2021 18 122 571 Friendship Never Dies LMN 4/2/2021 19 122 14 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament2 ESPN 4/2/2021 20 121 228 The First 48 A&E 4/1/2021

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

