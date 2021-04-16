>
Bogart Wealth, LLC Buys iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

April 16, 2021 | About: VOE +0.23% XOM -0.44% MBB -0.06% IJR -0.05% VGK +0.81% BND -0.25% CMBS +0.22% QSR +0.21% RPV +0.15% RY +0.46% DOCU -0.42% KRE +0.55% I +0%

Investment company Bogart Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogart Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bogart Wealth, LLC owns 618 stocks with a total value of $699 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bogart Wealth, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,317,555 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.66%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 156,716 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.15%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 328,749 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.62%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 668,353 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.38%
  5. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 688,851 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07%
New Purchase: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $54.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 545,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 59,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 328,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,317,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 1445.67%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 237,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83157.74%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 139,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.76%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 499,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 91.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 338,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $13.85.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.



