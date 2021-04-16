Bogart Wealth, LLC Buys iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

Investment company Bogart Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogart Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bogart Wealth, LLC owns 618 stocks with a total value of $699 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMBS, QSR, RPV, RY, DOCU, KRE, SPLK, NEAR, ITOT, XLG, ABT, AFL, NSC, VOD, CEF, AOM, ESGU, IVW, IWO, IXN, QUAL, RPG, SPYD, VDE, VFH, VTWO, WDIV, CB, AZZ, ANF, ACN, A, ALNY, AMT, AN, BDX, CDNS, HLX, PLCE, CTAS, CLX, CPRT, DBI, DOV, ECL, FDS, FITB, FFBC, FLEX, F, FCEL, GME, HON, ITW, INCY, INTU, SJM, JBLU, K, KEX, MDLZ, JEF, TELL, MKC, MVIS, VTRS, NVO, NUE, OSUR, PPG, PKG, PH, PAYX, PEGA, PLUG, LIN, QDEL, RRGB, REGN, RCII, RHI, SNA, SYK, SNV, SYY, TFX, TM, UAA, OLED, WRB, GWW, WCN, WEC, SPB, ZION, DSU, MHD, BCV, ECF, PTY, PFN, GSAT, AWK, MAIN, CVI, TITN, FNV, OPTT, BLNK, TNXP, WKHS, IZEA, GEVO, TRIP, NOW, BLMN, RNG, ATHM, ACB, KEYS, SENS, TDOC, TEAM, UA, HGV, AYX, FRSX, DMTK, SPCE, SE, ZS, TLRY, NIO, PINS, CRNC, VITL, CVAC, XPEV, PLTR, ASAN, VNT, GOEV, BNDX, BSV, DWM, EFA, ESGD, ESGE, EWJ, FLOT, GOVT, HYG, ICLN, IFGL, IGE, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IWN, IYR, JNK, KWEB, MCHI, PBW, RWO, SCHP, SCHX, SJNK, SLV, SRLN, SUSB, SUSC, UFO, USMV, VCSH, VEU, VLUE, VT, VTIP, VXF,

VOE, XOM, MBB, IJR, VGK, BND, VXUS, FIXD, VOO, ACWI, PEP, PFE, MCD, D, VZ, MO, CSCO, CCI, IBM, LMT, BCE, CVS, DLR, DUK, CVX, GILD, KEY, MSFT, PNC, V, ABBV, MS, AMZN, AMGN, BNS, SCHM, SCHZ, GOOGL, HD, FB, BABA, KO, DHR, ATVI, STZ, NKE, CRM, MA, QQQ, MMM, COST, GD, JNJ, SBUX, XEL, ADBE, TFC, EL, JPM, MDT, MET, TXN, UNH, DG, SHOP, ZM, AAPL, AMAT, DE, NEE, GS, DIS, MELI, PANW, ZEN, UBER, SCHA, SCHG, BLK, IMAX, MRNA, RYT, SCHV, BA, WELL, IHI, IVV, JPST, XBI, T, ADI, ADP, BP, BMY, KR, LOW, ES, RDS.A, TROW, KMI, PYPL, IVE, IWP, SCHF, VNLA, VO, VPL, AMD, APD, AXP, ABC, BIIB, CBRE, KMX, CAH, CMCSA, ABEV, ETN, EMR, FDX, GIS, IONS, NVDA, NVS, NUS, OMC, PAA, PG, PRU, O, LUV, TSM, TGT, UAL, UNP, UPS, RTX, VFC, WMT, WBA, ANTM, ET, TSLA, PSX, IQV, FTAI, SQ, RDFN, DELL, LYFT, KTB, AGG, ARKK, ARKW, EMB, GLD, IWD, IWR, IXUS, LQD, MTUM, QTEC, SMH, SPDW, SPHD, SPY, SPYG, VB, VEA, VNQ, VTI, Reduced Positions: VIG, IGIB, IGSB, HYLB, FLQL, MRK, AAXJ, VBK, VGT, CL, GSY, VTEB, VTV, IWF, MDLA, MINT, LHX, VWO, VUG, USIG, SCHE, VSS, ARCC, BMO, MUB, SCHB, SCHD, CAT, QCOM, HSBC, MMC, MAR, SCHC, SPTS, LGLV, ISTB, HYMB, ALGN, XLE, TD, BIDU, MTRN, BG, SCHW, HST, ILMN, MCK, OKE, ROST, ATCO, DVY, USB, EBAY, RDS.B, PCI, GOOG, BHF, ACWV, ACWX, BIV, BOND,

For the details of Bogart Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bogart+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,317,555 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.66% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 156,716 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.15% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 328,749 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 195.62% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 668,353 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.38% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 688,851 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.07%

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $54.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 545,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 59,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.62%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 328,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 56.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,317,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 1445.67%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 237,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83157.74%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 139,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.76%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 499,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 91.96%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 338,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $53.03.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $63.97 and $68.72, with an estimated average price of $66.72.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $13.85.

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74.