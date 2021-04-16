Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Autodesk Inc, DocuSign Inc, Sells Plug Power Inc, Intel Corp, BioTelemetry Inc

Investment company Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Autodesk Inc, DocuSign Inc, AeroVironment Inc, Marriott International Inc, sells Plug Power Inc, Intel Corp, BioTelemetry Inc, 3D Systems Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WFC, ADSK, DOCU, ITI, U,

WFC, ADSK, DOCU, ITI, U, Added Positions: AVAV, MAR, NCLH, CSOD, FEYE, SNCR, INTU, MSFT, AXP, AMZN, GOOGL, CRM, HON, PRF, AAPL, ISRG, BA, PANW, BAC, FB, SBUX, TFX, GE, RTX, SABR, VTIP, TREE, TER, ILMN,

AVAV, MAR, NCLH, CSOD, FEYE, SNCR, INTU, MSFT, AXP, AMZN, GOOGL, CRM, HON, PRF, AAPL, ISRG, BA, PANW, BAC, FB, SBUX, TFX, GE, RTX, SABR, VTIP, TREE, TER, ILMN, Reduced Positions: PLUG, PYPL, DGRO, DVY, ITOT, IVW, CMG, TWLO, BOND,

PLUG, PYPL, DGRO, DVY, ITOT, IVW, CMG, TWLO, BOND, Sold Out: INTC, BEAT, DDD, GLD, BABA, GOOG, ORCL, TBT, RPG, QQQ, ASIX, NFLX, MS, IBM, ALL, AAL, LMT, F, AQB, CLF, BMY, T,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,292 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,757 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 12,825 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.08% Plug Power Inc (PLUG) - 127,301 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,176 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.191100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 76,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $300.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 10,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 13,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Iteris Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.51, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 211,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in AeroVironment Inc by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $137.94, with an estimated average price of $117.17. The stock is now traded at around $108.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 27,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 19,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 86.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.260100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 113,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc by 192.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.9 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $46.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 50,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in FireEye Inc by 60.87%. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 105,376 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $3.57 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.153500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 345,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $71.95.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $33.29.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Bouvel Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.